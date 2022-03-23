Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Bloomingdale Athletic Club General Meeting

The Bloomingdale High School Boosters will be holding its general meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School media center. All board positions are available for those interested.

For more information, please email info@bshsbooster.com by Thursday, April 7 to have your name submitted.

Fraternal Order Of Eagles Craft Show

Come out on Saturday, April 2 to help support your local crafters and artisans, as the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting a craft show at 1810 Front St. in Valrico with over 40 vendors selling art, jewelry, tumblers, soaps, wreaths, essential oils and so much more. The kitchen will also be open to purchase food and beverages.

Communal Second Night Of Passover Seder

Join Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. for a wonderful family Seder led by Senior Rabbi Robert Lefkowitz. You will have a choice of chicken or salmon for the meal cooked by gourmet cooks.

The cost is $45 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-12, and it is free for children under 5. Reserve your place by emailing Julie Shienbaum at jul78clint@aol.com.

For more information, call the temple office at 813-681-6547 or email cbs-brandon@outlook.com. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

U.S. Coast Guard Offers Safe Boating Classes Online

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is restarting its safe boating class every Thursday night 6:30-9 p.m. The course is ‘Boat America, a course on responsible boating,’ and the cost is $40, which includes a printed study guide and runs for four weeks.

The course meets the legal requirements for people born after January 1, 1988 who must complete an approved boater safety class in order to independently operate a boat. Students can enroll and enter the course at any time.

Additional information can be found and you can register for the class by contacting Rich Strehl at rich@protectionflorida.com or calling 813-299-8236.

Grace Community Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, is holding its next market day on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide selection of vendors with food and fun as well as local shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.gracecommunitymarket.com.

Community Dances With DJ Ken Miller

DJ Ken Miller will be DJing a new Wednesday morning dance at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. He will play a fun, diverse range of music to satisfy everyone, including country, ballroom, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, line dancing and more. You can dance, watch or do your own thing, this is just for fun.

He will also be at the Brandon Community Center, located at 502 E. Sadie St., in Brandon on April 1 from noon until 2:00p.m. This dance is open to those aged 50 and over.

For more information, visit his website at www.djkenmiller.com or call 863-409-7714.

Creative Junk Therapy Classes

Creative Junk Therapy is a nonprofit creative reuse center located at 727 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. Materials are collected from local businesses and residents and then distributed to educators, artists, makers and students through a variety of opportunities.

The center contains a thrift store, art gallery, class space and ‘make-and-take’ space. Upcoming classes include making a mosaic stepping-stone, fiber arts and a plant party.

Visit www.creativejunktherapy.org for more details of classes and how to register.

Brandon Christian Church Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will host its much-anticipated flea market on Saturday, March 26 at 8 a.m. A wide variety of items will be available, so be sure to go and see what it has to offer. For more information, contact Day Broers-Case at 813-689-4021.

Gardening Seminars At Kerby’s Nursery

Kerby’s Nursery is hosting some gardening seminars this spring.

A Butterfly Gardening Seminar will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. It will discuss different blooms that attract different butterflies and how to keep the butterflies in your garden.

Growing tropical trees will be covered on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m., including how to select, place, plant and protect fruit trees in your growing zone. There is no need to register for these events, just come to the greenhouse a few minutes before the start time.

Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Details about more events can be found on its website at www.kerbysnursery.com or by calling 813-685-3265.