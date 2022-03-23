Feel good while drinking something that is good for you at Mighty Heroes Nutrition, a newly opened shop in the Royal Oaks Shopping Center in Valrico. The menu is filled with nutritional shakes, tea, lemonade and coffee, and its mission is to bring the community together and spread awareness of childhood cancer, one drink at a time.

The store is run by Small but Mighty Heroes (SBMH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization spearheaded by Tina Downing. “The idea is to spread more awareness of childhood cancer,” said Downing. “The shop is a means to bring in much-needed funding for children battling cancer.”

Every day, 46 children, from birth to age 19, are diagnosed with cancer. Statistically, one in 285 children, translating to at least eight of about 2,400 students attending Bloomingdale High School, is or will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 20 years old.

Downing’s passion and lifelong goal of saving children led her to start SBMH in 2017.

SBMH focuses on children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Each family is offered tailored support and the aim is to recognize each child as an incredible superhero.

“We truly focus on what is impactful to them as we remain constant and relevant no matter where they are in their journey,” commented Downing, adding that she could not do all of this without the support of the community and, more importantly, her husband, Justin.

Downing said that fundraising events will be planned for the future. Blood drives, bone marrow drives, biking events and yoga are just some of the events she hopes to put together.

“Our intention is to host events to continue to fundraise and to encourage the community to come together and to grow the village as we support children battling cancer,” remarked Downing. The brick-and-mortar store will make fundraising events possible.

“My passion for these superhero children runs deep within me, and I will continue to pursue advocacy, to spread awareness of childhood cancer and to partner with research foundations to focus on less toxic treatments and a cure,” she said. “As we say at SBMH, it takes a village, and no one fights alone.”

Mighty Heroes Nutrition is located at 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.smallbutmightyheroes.org, where there are stories of children, ways to donate and more, or call 813-541-7487 for further details.