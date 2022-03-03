Sports don’t just give participants the chance to experience the thrill of victory, they also allow the community to come together to support each other, to be a part of something bigger and more important than just their personal needs.

A perfect example is the sixth annual IncrediBULLS Games that will be held on Friday, March 11 at Bloomingdale High School. This special event allows more than 400 student athletes of all abilities from 11 schools throughout Eastern Hillsborough County the opportunity to compete in Special Olympic-type competitions in front of their friends and family.

Hosted in prior years by Bloomingdale High School, staff and students at Newsome High School will also be participating in the event this year.

“The partnership between the two schools increases community involvement, but more importantly it gives opportunities to students at Newsome to become buddies with our special athletes,” said Newsome teacher (also former Bloomingdale teacher) and event coordinator Donna Hart.

At the event, each athlete is assigned a student from Newsome or Bloomingdale to serve as their buddy throughout the day as they compete in the events.

“The friendships that come out of this event can last for years and truly show the positive impact of inclusion,” said Hart.

In addition, each athlete will visit the ‘Olympic Village’ to play games and win prizes at more than 30 booths designed and staffed by student clubs. There will also be a DJ and dancing.

Bloomingdale Principal Marcos Rodriguez is pleased the event will happen this year since there was a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity for our students to participate in this event that helps students with disabilities discover new strengths and abilities and find joy and confidence,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Hart know the event couldn’t happen without the support of members of the community.

“We could not host this event without the help of our community sponsors and volunteers,” said Hart. “The hours of planning, coordinating and hard work pay off in the smiles of our athletes and their buddies.”

For more information about the event, contact Bloomingdale High School at 744-8018.