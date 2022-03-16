The Red Letter Envelope Project has been a tradition at Bloomingdale High School for more than 10 years. Seniors are given red envelopes filled with cards and letters of congratulations and encouragement from family, friends, past teachers or coaches to help them prepare for college or go off into the world.

“This has been a time-honored tradition for 10 years,” said Ariel Raymond, Red Letter Envelope Project coordinator at Bloomingdale High School. “It is such a special thing for the senior class. Letters come from those who had an essential role in their academic journey and those who wish them well. Knowing that someone took the time to write to them means a lot to the seniors.”

The red letter envelopes bring some history with them as well. Red envelopes have been gifts presented at social and family gatherings such as weddings, holidays and especially Chinese New Year. The red color of the envelope symbolizes good luck and is a symbol to ward off evil spirits. Red envelopes are usually given out to the younger generation, who are still in school or unmarried. It is traditional to put brand-new notes inside red envelopes.

“The red envelopes will be given to the seniors during senior breakfast,” Raymond said. “The Class of 2022 was the first high school class to get a senior year that was remotely normal. They are finishing their final year of high school after completing only one full term of in-person schooling: freshman year. They have done a fantastic job of keeping old traditions alive and starting new ones.”

There is plenty of time for parents, guardians, family and friends to get their red letter envelopes to the seniors. The red letter envelopes are due by Wednesday, April 13 at Bloomingdale High School.

“All letters and cards will be sorted, kept safe and confidential. If you don’t know a senior but want to bestow some wisdom, feel free to send over letters or cards as well. Just don’t put a name on the front,” said Raymond.

If you would like to send a senior a red letter envelope, please make sure the cards or letters are no larger than 8 in. x 10 in. Packages, gift cards and cards with confetti are not allowed. Please keep all envelopes flat, and please do not send anything of value as the school is not responsible for it. If you send several envelopes inside a large envelope, please put the student’s full name on all envelopes.

If you have any other questions, please get in touch with Raymond at ariel.raymond@outlook.com or 813-484-9707.