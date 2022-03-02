Things often get ‘hairy’ at Custom Hair Tampa Bay, but for this business that’s precisely the goal.

Owned by Dan and Lori Younkman, Custom Hair Tampa Bay offers nonsurgical solutions for men and women with hair loss as a result of male and female-pattern baldness, chemotherapy, transplants and burn scars, alopecia, autoimmune diseases and other hair loss conditions.

Located at 117 N. Kings Ave. in Brandon, solutions that the Younkmans offer include 100 percent Remy human hair wigs, toppers and custom hair solutions for men and women. Expert staff members are available to assist clients in choosing from its selection of wigs or one of its hair systems.

“We’re here to advise you every step of the way and walk you through the entire process,” said Lori, who is not just the owner but also a customer.

She understands exactly how a thick head of hair can restore confidence.

Customers meet with technicians in private consultation rooms where their heads are measured, hair color and texture are matched and hair systems are created to make each person look their best.

Hair replacement systems are lightweight, breathable and secure thanks to the surgical-grade adhesive that holds the hair in place for four to six weeks.

“Wake up every morning with hair,” said Lori. “Wash it, swim with it and just live your life.”

Her favorite part of the process is when the hair system comes in and customers see the total transformation.

For Apollo Beach resident Jim Klein, his new hair has given him increased self-confidence. “I have the hair I used to have and look so much younger,” he said.

Brandon resident and longtime customer Susan Saylors, whose hair started thinning as a result of lupus, echoed Klien about the increased self-confidence from her hair replacement system.

“Stylists at Custom Hair have given me long hair, shorter hair, have changed the color,” said Saylors. “What’s great is it’s such a high quality that nobody knows it’s not my own hair unless I tell them.”

Custom Hair Tampa Bay has been helping customers enjoy long, thick and healthy hair worthy of a Pantene commercial for more than 50 years.

Custom Hair Tampa Bay is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.customhairtampabay.com or call 651-9484.