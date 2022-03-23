Edited by Jenny Bennett

The Lexwerx Law Firm Provides Personalized Attention

The Lexwerx Law Firm was created to provide the personalized attention, disciplined turnaround time, excellence in results and affordable, upfront fee packages that you just don’t get from larger groups. The Lexwerx Law Firm is a veteran-owned and operated, full-service law firm with a strong focus on wills, trusts, estates, guardianships and probates.

The Lexwerx Law Firm is located at 1550 W. Cleveland St. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.lexwerx.com or follow on Facebook @TheLexwerxLawFirmLLC.

Popular Cuban Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

La Septima Cafe is celebrating 27 years in business. It is well known as a Brandon staple for its delicious and authentic Cuban fusion cuisine. After having to close its dining room due to COVID-19, the restaurant pivoted to serving family meals to take home, which remain very popular and are a great deal at only $39.95. La Septima Cafe was very happy to be able to reopen the dining room for counter service earlier this year and has welcomed many familiar customers’ faces back.

La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in the La Viva Plaza in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.laseptimacafe.com or call 813-685-0502.

Citrus Home Center Buys Mobile Homes

Citrus Home Center was founded as a full-service mobile home dealership based in Central Florida. It invests in used/unwanted mobile homes as well as land with mobile homes on it. No title? No problem, it can resolve most issues. Its team is dedicated to making the selling experience as easy as possible with cash offers tailored to meet your needs while building lasting relationships with valued clients.

Visit www.citrushomecenter.com or call 407-680-3014 for more information.

Tracer Inspections Offers Services To Homeowners

Tracer Inspections is a one-on-one, customer and service-based company that educates the consumer on the condition, quality and durability of their real estate investment. It offers a variety of inspections, including prepurchase, prelisting and general inspection of current home, all carried out by licensed inspectors. Wind mitigation and roof recertification inspections can also help save homeowners money on their insurance.

For more information, visit its website at www.tracerinspections.com, call 813-842-0740 or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tracer-Inspections-105036448757542.

Then Barbershop Is There For All Your Barbershop Needs

Then Barbershop is a family-owned business where all customers are valued, located at 861 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. It ensures the best quality of service for all customers with the goal of making sure everyone has a great experience when getting their hair cut.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. An appointment is not necessary. You can follow it on Facebook @thenbarbershop or call 813-653-9595 for more information.

Flower Me Tampa Wants To Be Part Of Your Next Big Celebration

Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals creates beautiful flower walls and much more that will add an elegant ambiance to any special occasion. It specializes in creating stylish flower walls and custom letters and number BloomBoards that will set your event apart from others, adding that unique touch to dinner parties, weddings, graduations, baby showers, quinceañeras, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, corporate events and more.

Flower Me Tampa is located at 1508 Windy Gap Pl. in Valrico. More information can be found on its website at www.flowermetampa.com and by calling 813-716-9811.

Preston Oaks Model Home Now Open

Meritage Homes has announced the opening of a new model home in its Preston Oaks location in Brandon. The premier location is convenient to I-4, I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, and it offers quick access to Tampa and Brandon’s many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. This new development features single-car garage townhomes in an intimate setting and a simple buying process with clear pricing and no surprises.

The sales center is located at 2719 Chestnut Creek Pl. in Brandon and can be contacted at 877-275-6374. More information can be found on the website at www.meritagehomes.com/state/fl/tampa/preston-oaks.

Home Helpers Home Care Of Brandon Earns Best Of Home Care Provider Of Choice Award

Home Helpers Home Care is pleased to announce that its East Tampa franchise has been named a Provider of Choice in the 2022 Best of Home Care Awards. Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry’s leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program that provides the necessary components for living independently. This includes personal care and companionship, nutrition and meal planning, 24/7 emergency response and wellness calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Is Efficient And Effective

Meticulous Jess Marketing is owned by Jessica Edwards and is the place to go for all your consulting, digital marketing, graphic design and business photography needs. The agency is dedicated to helping bring prosperity to the community by helping local businesses grow.

It helps to create comprehensive, custom strategies to help your business reach its goals. It always considers the ‘big picture’ and how best to get optimum results in the long term. When you work with Meticulous Jess Marketing, it’s clear that it is truly determined, efficient and effective.

Meticulous Jess Marketing is located at 10668 New East Bay Dr., Ste 207 in Gibsonton. For more information, visit its website at www.meticulousjessmarketing.com, follow on Facebook @meticulousjessllc or call 813-822-9884.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust For The Military Community

Anthony Nemanic, relationship manager with AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust, is now serving the Tampa area. The business offers investment management, financial planning and trust services exclusively for the military community.

It is a nonprofit organization and over 50 percent of its staff have either worn the uniform or are military spouses. As such, it confidently says that it knows what is important to military families, and its nonprofit status holds it accountable to ensure it provides the best solutions for military needs.

More information can be found on its website at www.aafmaa.com/wealthmanagement, on Facebook @AnthonyNemanicAAFMAA or by calling 813-538-2634.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Wins Best Of Senior Living Award

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility was recently awarded the Best of Senior Living Award by A Place for Mom for the fourth year in a row. Dorothy Cares has two locations, 11626 Tropical Isle Ln. and 10427 Crestfield Dr., both in Riverview. Each location offers individualized personal and skilled nursing care in private and semiprivate rooms in a homelike setting with home cooked food.

Owner Dorothy Araujo said, “With this coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a rough year, but through it all we have kept all of our residents coronavirus-free at both locations. I am so proud of all our accomplishments and all my staff.”

Additional information on Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility can be found on its website, www.dorothycaresalf.com, or by calling 813-862-8871.