Summer is just a few short months away, so to get ready for summer, Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is excited to offer two awesome summer art camps. In June, Center Place will offer its Jump-Start to Art Camp with Doreen Donovan and Outside the Lines Summer Art Camp with Alejandro Algarin.

“Doreen was a summer favorite last year, so she’s back with us at Center Place for two fun weeks of art camp,” said Libby Hopkins, Center Place’s executive director. “Doreen’s camps will be June 20-24, and the ages for both of her camps [are] 6-10 years old. Her second camp will take place on July 18-22, and it’s the same ages for that week as well.”

The Jump-Start to Art Camp will offer a different form of art each day, art scavenger hunts and so much more.

Center Place’s Outside the Lines Summer Art Camp with Alejandro Algarin will explore the world of street art and cartooning.

“Alejandro’s classes are becoming quite popular at Center Place, so we are thrilled he has decided to offer two art camps this summer at Center Place,” Hopkins said. “Alejandro’s June camp will be June 13-17, and the ages for this camp [are] 6-10 years old. His July camp will be July 11-15, and the ages for this camp are 10-14 years old.

Center Place’s summer art camps cost $125 per camper and the camp times are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All the camps’ supplies are included, but campers do need to bring their own lunches. Camps are capped at 12 campers each, so register soon for one of the camps’ weeks because they will fill up quickly.

Center Place has a new teacher, Chris Kline, who recently joined the staff at Center Place. Kline will be teaching oil painting on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon and then adult art therapy on Wednesday evenings from 5-7 p.m.

Kline is currently the president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, which has its meetings at Center Place.

“Since Chris is a familiar face at our center, it was a natural fit for him to teach these two classes at Center Place,” Hopkins said. “Chris’ class fees are try-it-one-time for $12 or four classes for $45.”

If you are interested in registering your children for any of Center Place’s summer art camps or if you’d like to register for Kline’s new classes, you can visit Center Place’s website at www.centerplacebrandon.com or call the center at 813-685-8888. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.