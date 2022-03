Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of February 24-March 3, 2022 (published on March 4, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 931

February 24-March 3, 2022: 690

Cases:

February 18-24, 2022: 3,009

February 24-March 3, 2022: 851

New case positivity:

February 18-24, 2022: 9.7%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 4.0%

Cases per 100,000 population:

February 18-24, 2022: 199.5

February 24-March 3, 2022: 56.4

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 978,958

February 24-March 3, 2022: 980,037

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 69%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 69%

Cases:

February 18-24, 2022: 371,068

February 24-March 3, 2022: 371,919

Case positivity:

February 18-24, 2022: 28.2%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 28.1%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 25,640

February 24-March 3, 2022: 10,460

Cases:

February 18-24, 2022: 13,116

February 24-March 3, 2022: 14,148

New case positivity:

February 18-24, 2022: 5.6%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 3.3%

Cases per 100,000 population:

February 18-24, 2022: 116.7

February 24-March 3, 2022: 64.4

Deaths:

February 18-24, 2022: 119

February 24-March 3, 2022: 99

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 15,401,184

February 24-March 3, 2022: 15,418,039

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

February 18-24, 2022: 74%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 74%

Cases:

February 18-24, 2022: 5,800,561

February 24-March 3, 2022: 5,814,517

Case positivity:

February 18-24, 2022: 26.8%

February 24-March 3, 2022: 26.7%

Deaths:

February 18-24, 2022: 69,790

February 24-March 3, 2022: 70,997

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)