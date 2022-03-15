Hillsborough County, Fla. (March 14, 2022) – Hillsborough County is closing its final COVID-19 testing and vaccination site this week due to lower COVID-19 case numbers in the county and a decrease in demand for both testing and vaccinations. As of March 10, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County was 2.9 percent.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, will permanently close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. The site will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until it is closed.

The walk-up site offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines and booster shots for those who are eligible. The site also offers the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child’s age. For all services, proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested or vaccinated for free.

Residents can utilize other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Visit hcflgov.net/covid19 or vaccines.gov for more information.

Hillsborough County will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, surges and variants in the community to determine if there is ever a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.

Hillsborough County COVID-19 numbers:

• From March 25, 2020 to March 13, 2022, Hillsborough County administered 621,986 COVID-19 tests through numerous COVID-19 testing sites and mobile sites.

• From January 4, 2021 to March 13, 2022, Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the State of Florida administered 446,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the numerous vaccination sites, Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) missions and mobile vaccination services provided to Hillsborough County residents.

• From August 19, 2021 to January 25, 2022, the county administered a total of 12,768 monoclonal antibody therapy treatments.

• As of March 10, 2022, 69 percent of all eligible Hillsborough County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in the county and the ending of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations, Hillsborough County will allow the state of local emergency to expire on Thursday, March 17. The state of local emergency was first issued on March 12, 2020. The designation of a state of local emergency gave the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community and provided a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses, such as the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Last month, Hillsborough County updated its COVID-19 face-covering guidelines for staff and visitors, which encourage the wearing of face coverings at county facilities but no longer make it a requirement. The directive applies to Hillsborough County facilities, including libraries, recreation centers and the Frederick B. Karl County Center. Face coverings will still be available at county facilities for visitors who request one.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.



For more information on COVID-19 and any other potential emergency in the county, visit hcflgov.net/staysafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor for updates. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 272-5900, the county’s main information line.