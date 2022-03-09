The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is once again taking to the skies over Lakeland from Tuesday to Sunday, April 5-10, celebrating the annual comradery of aviation. This year’s expo will also be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the U. S. Air Force, which will be highlighted by a demonstration from the USAF Thunderbirds in their first appearance since 2016.

Marking its 48th year, this event is the primary fundraiser for the Aerospace Center for Excellence, which enables the delivery of STEM-related and aerospace education programs and scholarships engaging over 50,000 local youth each year.

The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is a six-day, aviation-nirvana event for 225,000 attendees plus millions more via the power of social media. Touted as the largest annual convention in the State of Florida as well as the second largest general aviation event in the world, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the training forums, hands-on workshops and aircraft demonstration showcases. There’s plenty of engaging activities for the public of all ages to enjoy. The activities are scheduled from sunrise until after sunset and most are included with the ticket purchase.

In keeping with this year’ theme of ‘Where It’s At,’ the expo has over 500 exhibitors, many plane manufacturers, a three-day career fair, a National STOL Competition and more. There is lots of food options and daily live entertainment across 2,000 acres of fun.

The SUN ‘n FUN Fly-In Style Pilot Program is new for 2022 and will recognize and reward pilots that fly their aircraft to the event, including pilots flying right seat, with deals and discounts throughout the week.

For this year’s military air show component, it will be a U.S. Air Force trifecta. The USAF Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds will take flight in their premier multirole fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The aggressive USAF A-10 Warthog, a primary low-altitude, close air support aircraft, will be showing off its unique combat capabilities. If you prefer heavy metal, the C-17 Globemaster III, aka ‘The Moose,’ will be part of a multi-aircraft static display.

In addition to the daily high-adrenaline air shows, there are two-night shows with lights and fireworks flying their routines to music and an artistic drone show.

There are many ticket options available including Florida resident, senior and military. On-site camping is also a fun way to never miss a minute of the excitement.

The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is being held on the south side of the Lakeland Linder International. For more information, including ticket prices, visit flysnf.org.