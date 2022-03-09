Kids’ College at Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is returning this summer for its eighth year. HCC Kids’ College offers a variety of fun, engaging, learning-based summer programs for youth ages 8-15. The Youth Summer Program will begin the week of Monday, June 6 and run through the week of Monday, July 25. All programs will take place at HCC’s Corporate Training Center – Davis Islands, located at 39 Columbia Dr. in Tampa.

For youth ages 8-11, there will be a wide range of options ranging from a STEAM three-week summer series, game design, coding, streamers and gamers, sign language, chess, hip-hop dance and young entrepreneur’s class. For youth ages 12-15, Kids’ College will offer a four-week series on youth empowerment, digital design and babysitting certificate class.

“Our high-quality camps help children and teens develop new skills and interests outside of their usual routines,” said Ronkel Williams, business and community development officer of ICCE. “We strive to make the experience exciting and educational for every camper.”

Full-day classes start at $175 per week and will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half-day classes will run from either 9 a.m.-12 Noon or from 1-4 p.m. Discounts and payment plans are available. Early-bird discount ended on March 1. For a complete listing of classes, dates and times, please visit tampatraining.com/kids-college.

The Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) is Hillsborough Community College’s corporate training arm that provides customized business solutions for local companies and individuals.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees.

Parents with questions on the summer programs can email kidscollege@hccfl.edu or call 259-6010.

The program is also hiring and looking for volunteers. Apply for part-time assistant and seasonal camp leader positions at jobs.hccfl.edu. To learn more about volunteering, contact kidscollege@hccfl.edu.