With the school year ending in just a few months, some may be searching for summer activities to bring their children to. Through funding of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, its Summer Passport Program will return for the fourth year. The Children’s Board Summer Passport Program allows children that are members of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers to apply for one to two weeks of camp at no cost to their families.

Children can select to attend camps at the Glazer Children’s Museum, MOSI, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, The Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Museum of Art, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, the Tampa Theatre and the Lightning/Vinik Sports Group. Depending on the camp, children ages 6 to 14 will get to participate in a variety of activities such as robotics, playing sports and more.

Dexter Lewis, director of public relations at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, stated what the overall goal of the program is: “The opportunity to participate in the program makes a significant impact in children who have not traditionally attended a summer camp.”

The program started in 2019 after Board Chair Andrew Mayts identified a problem and presented it to the Children’s Board. Local Family Resource Center parents were surveyed regarding preferences for special summer programs. Since its inception, a total of 606 youth have participated in the Children’s Board Summer Passport Program.

Members can register at any of the seven Children’s Board Family Resource Centers from March 5 to Saturday, March 12. People can register on Monday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

“All in all, we strongly encourage members of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers to register for the program,” Lewis said. “To add, the Resource Centers offer other programs throughout the year, such as language classes and more,” he stated.

To become a member to take advantage of all the programs and services, please visit familysupporthc.org or visit your neighborhood center.