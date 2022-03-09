By Dave Marshall

It’s time to go Under the Sea with the Riverview High School Theatre program and its upcoming performance of Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid. And for this show, according to Theater Director Casey Vaughan, an extra special message of reuse and recycle will be found in its handmade stage scenery.

Evening shows will be offered on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, and children can meet the characters in person after a special matinee on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.

This is the perfect show to make every child’s first theater experience special.

“We’re prepared for the fact that some of the kids there will never have seen a show before,” said Vaughan. “Seeing a show will help kids feel like they can get involved in something bigger than themselves, especially for those that have had the majority of their entertainment come from a screen for the past two years.”

Not only does this show have all of the crowd favorites, but it packs an environmental message as well. The show’s scenery consists of over 10,000 reused plastic bottles, cans and food containers.

“It’s about recycling too,” said Vaughan. “Look how much plastic came from just one school. Where would this plastic have gone otherwise? These are conversations that people can have with their kids after the performance.”

Riverview High School has the largest non-magnet theater program in Hillsborough County, offering mesmerizing scenery, beautiful music and a valuable environmental lesson for our children.

The Little Mermaid will be performed at Riverview High School at 11311 Boyette Rd. on Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free to all Hillsborough County School District Employees.