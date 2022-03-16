The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is now accepting entries for the fourth Forever Young exhibition. Senior museum members, as well as nonmember seniors, are allowed one submission to be showcased digitally and/or physically.

“Forever Young is a special exhibit designed to showcase the talent of seniors,” said FMoPA’s executive director, Zora Carrier, Ph.D. “The exhibition highlights what we all know, that amazing art is timeless.”

FMoPA is a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture. FMoPA also enriches the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults.

Founded in 2001, FMoPA occupies the atrium of the architecturally significant Cube building in Tampa’s Waterfront Arts District. FMoPA is one of fewer than 10 museums in the United States dedicated exclusively to photography and one of two such museums in Florida. The museum is home to high-impact community programs, such as the Children’s Literacy through Photography program for at-risk children, as well as adult photography classes, workshops and children’s summer camps.

FMoPA collects, preserves and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists.

“At FMoPA, we place great importance on fostering human relationships and connecting people through art exhibitions, educational projects and conversations,” Carrier said.

If you or a loved one would like to submit a photo to FMoPA’s Forever Young exhibition, it must be received by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. There is a required submission fee of $15 for members and $35 for not-yet-members.

By submitting an entry, each contestant agrees to the rules of the contest and states that he or she is 55 years old or older.

Submitted photos must be JPG files only, 2,000 pixels for the longest edge and sRGB color. Photos must not contain any borders or watermarks.

Carrier hopes local seniors will submit their photos to the upcoming Forever Young exhibit.

“I hope that people will learn more about FMoPA and what we offer,” Carrier said. “Despite our very prominent location in Downtown Tampa, the museum remains somewhat of a hidden gem. FMoPA brings you the art of today, rooted in the issues that we face as a society. With this exhibition, I would like to reiterate our mission of serving the community. We have classes, workshops and a community gallery where we exhibit works of local photographers of all ages and skill levels.”

If you would like to learn more about FMoPA or if you’d like to enter a photo into its new exhibit, you can visit its website at www.fmopa.org or call 813-221-2222.

The museum is located 400 N. Ashley Dr., Cube 200 in downtown Tampa.