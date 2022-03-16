Bloomingdale Athletic Club General Meeting

The Bloomingdale High School Boosters will be holding its general meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School media center. All board positions are available for those interested. For more information, please email info@bshsbooster.com by Thursday, April 7 to have your name submitted.

U.S. Coast Guard Offers Safe Boating Classes Online

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is restarting its safe boating class every Thursday night 6:30-9 p.m. The course is ‘Boat America, a course on responsible boating,’ and the cost is $40, which includes a printed study guide and runs for four weeks.

The course meets the legal requirements for people born after January 1, 1988 who must complete an approved boater safety class in order to independently operate a boat. Students can enroll and enter the course at any time.

Additional information can be found and you can register for the class by contacting Rich Strehl at rich@protectionflorida.com or calling 813-299-8236.

Grace Community Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, is holding its next market day on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide selection of vendors with food and fun as well as local shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.gracecommunitymarket.com.

Community Dances At Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center

DJ Ken Miller will be DJing a new Wednesday morning dance at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. He will play a fun, diverse range of music to satisfy everyone, including country, ballroom, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, line dancing and more. You can dance, watch or do your own thing, this is just for fun.

For more information, visit his website at www.djkenmiller.com or call 863-409-7714.

Creative Junk Therapy Classes

Creative Junk Therapy is a nonprofit creative reuse center located at 727 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. Materials are collected from local businesses and residents and then distributed to educators, artists, makers and students through a variety of opportunities.

The center contains a thrift store, art gallery, class space and ‘make-and-take’ space. Upcoming classes include making a mosaic stepping-stone, fiber arts and a plant party.

Visit www.creativejunktherapy.org for more details of classes and how to register.

Brandon Christian Church Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will host its much-anticipated flea market on Saturday, March 26 at 8 a.m. A wide variety of items will be available, so be sure to go and see what it has to offer. For more information, contact Day Broers-Case at 813-689-4021.

Hillsborough Community College Career Fair

Hillsborough Community College’s Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) will be hosting an in-person career fair on Friday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at HCC’s Corporate Training Center, located at 39 Columbia Dr. in Tampa. Job seekers can expect to connect with local companies to fill open positions in the health care, information technology, trade and business industries.

CareerSource Tampa Bay will be present to inform job seekers of the resources and services available through their network. The career fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers interested in participating must register prior to the event at www.tampatraining.com/career-resource, where an updated list of participating employers will also be available.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.