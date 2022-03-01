Mt. Zion AME Church in Riverview is hosting its second annual Soul Food Festival on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The church has put its heart and soul into the delicious feast and invites the community to purchase tickets to partake in this yearly event.

For $30, hungry participants can select meats and sides from the American table, the Caribbean table, and the barbecue table. Meat selections include fried fish, curry chicken, smothered turkey wings, barbecue ribs, pulled pork, meat patties and Rasta pasta. Last stop is the dessert station, where the homemade selections include pound cake, red velvet cake or peach cobbler.

Other soul food side items available are baked beans, green beans, yellow rice, potato salad, plantains and chutney, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and cornbread.

Soul Food Program Director Rebecca Earle is excited to bring back the event for the second year to Mt. Zion.

“My favorite part about the Soul Food festival is the excitement in people’s voices when they see the amount of food they are able to get for the money, the presentation of food and the fellowship,” said Earle. “The money raised goes to help with our food pantry, which serves 500 people monthly.”

Last year, there were more than 200 people in attendance. In an abundance of caution, the church is still following protocols and asks that attendees wear a mask.

In addition to the food, there will also be vendors at the festival. If you are a vendor and interested in participating at the event or want to prepurchase tickets for the food, call 337-7457.

The tickets for this year’s event are on sale through the church until Sunday, March 20. Advance ticket purchase is advised, as they are expected to sell out again this year, and so tickets may not be available on the day of the event. Mt. Zion AME is located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. in Riverview. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page @MtZionAmeChurchRiverview.