This year’s Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Annual Membership Dinner was a Down on the Bayou Night. Each year at this dinner, seven awards are presented to very deserving investors. The awards include the Businesses of the Year as well as Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year and a Shining Star.

Charismatic emcee E. Michael Isaak, Isaak Law PLLC, led the festivities throughout the evening. Current Board Chair Mike Broussard chose the bayou theme and showcased a fun night full of bayou and Cajun influences. Music was provided by Pete Snow. The Louisiana bayou-infused menu was catered by Tampa Catering.

The evening’s theme was also brought to life by the many dedicated members who creatively decorated tables throughout the venue. Guests were asked to participate in the contest by voting for their favorite table. AcuSystem Home Inspections, LLC was declared as the Table Decorating Contest winner for the 2022 Annual Dinner – Down on the Bayou.

The annual awards were presented on January 21. The winner in the Organizations With 5 or Less Employees category was Myers Law, P.A., and the finalists were Bikes For Christ and RGS Foods.

The finalists for Organizations With Up to 20 Employees were AcuSystem Home Inspections, LLC and Riverview Tire & Auto Service, and the winner was HiTech Automotive. For Organizations With Over 20 Employees, the winner was Align Right Realty Riverview, and the finalists were the Osprey Observer and YMCA Camp Cristina.

The 2021 Ambassador of the Year was Lisa Jordan, Accent American, Inc., the 2021 Volunteer of the Year was Kristi McCart, McCart & Tesmer, P.A.; the 2021 Shining Star was Chris Nelson with LegalShield; and the 2021 Citizen of the Year was Cliff Fletcher with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The GRCC was able to accumulate $3,000 during the 50/50 raffle. The chamber was able to give away $1,500 to Dr. Bryan Thatcher of Thatcher Properties.

The chamber would like to give special thanks to its top sponsors: Bayou presenting sponsor Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority; Pontchartrain Bar sponsor Christopher Ligori & Associates; and Backwoods sponsors The Bridges Retirement Community, Charity Clothing Pickup, The Flying Locksmiths, The Mosaic Company, OEL Heating and Cooling, Riverview Mortgage, South State Bank, Suncoast Credit Union, the evening’s beautiful Tabellas at Delaney Creek venue, Tampa Electric Company and Thatcher Properties.

For more information on the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944.