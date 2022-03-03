Dr. Michael Hess has been an orthodontist since 2004.

“I was born and raised in Florida,” Hess said. “I graduated from the University of Florida College of Dentistry, where I received my doctorate of dental medicine and graduated as the valedictorian of my class. I earned my master’s degree in orthodontics from the University of Michigan. I was excited to return back home after graduating to begin practicing in the Sunshine State. I most enjoy spending time with Julianna and my son Jackson. I owe much of my success to my family and to the best team ever.”

Hess is the owner of Hess Orthodontics.

“When we first started, we [had] just one location in Riverview,” Hess said. “Now we have five locations scattered across three counties with four doctors.”

This past February, Dr. Laura Rey joined the Hess Orthodontics team.

When Hess started his orthodontics business, he wanted to create something innovative and professional but still fun and family oriented.

“We’ve tried to create an experience for our patients so coming to the orthodontist doesn’t feel like a chore or your average doctor visit,” Hess said. “If you or your child looks forward to their appointment, that’s a win in my book.”

Hess considers his team family.

“We really are a family here at Hess,” Hess said. “The team loves spending time with each other, and we always have the best time. Most days, it doesn’t even feel like work. That’s why we tell our new patients welcome to the Hess Ortho Family, because we really are one.”

If you ask Hess what he likes most about his job, he’ll tell you that he loves changing his patients’ lives.

“I have had some really amazing patients and have heard endless stories about how their new smile changed their life,” Hess said. “A child who was bullied because of their teeth, or a young couple getting Invisalign together right before their wedding, or an older adult who has had problems eating and chewing their whole lives but never had orthodontic treatment—you name it, I’ve heard it, and I can never get over the fact that I have a direct impact on people’s lives. Being an orthodontist is one of the greatest pleasures of my life, and I get to do it every single day.”

Hess Orthodontics recently started offering professional Zoom whitening in the office.

“This is something we are offering to past and current patients as well as nonpatients,” Hess said. “Patients can see years of stains brighten up to eight shades lighter with just one appointment.”

If you would like to learn more about Hess Orthodontics, you can visit their website at www.hessorthodontics.com or call 645-4377.