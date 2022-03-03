Winthrop Town Center is known for its cool restaurants, beautiful homes and monthly pop-up market, but among all this awesomeness is a true hidden gem. This hidden gem is called Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, and Alison and Peter Farnan own it.

“We’ve had various businesses since 2006, but we [got] the bridal business from a previous owner in 2018,” Alison said. “It was originally in another location, but we totally renovated it and brought it to Winthrop.”

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is Riverview’s premiere bridal boutique.

“We pride ourselves on making our brides feel special and making their dress shopping an experience they will never forget,” Alison said. “Each bride receives a personalized shopping experience with her own private suite. We will share a celebratory champagne toast with them when they say ‘Yes’ to their dress. Our expert staff eagerly awaits our customers’ arrival and are dedicated to making their experience private, stress-free and fun.”

The boutique has a dress for every budget and style, and it will help its clients confidently say “Yes” to their dress.

“Our customer service and our experience is what makes us different,” Alison said. “We have two private fitting rooms for them and her family so they can be together for the whole finding-the-perfect-dress experience.”

Once the bride-to-be chooses her dress, she then gets to do a bridal walk so her family can see her in her chosen dress. “We put a veil on her, give her a bouquet of flowers and even play her wedding song as she does her bridal walk for her family to see,” Alison said. “No other bridal shop does this for a bride shopping for a wedding dress.”

If you ask Alison what her favorite part of her job is, she’ll tell you it’s working with the bride to find that perfect dress.

“I love educating the brides on the perfect dress, and whether or not they find their perfect dress at our shop, we make them feel like a princess on the day they are looking for their wedding dress.”

If you’d like to learn more about Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, you can visit its website at www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com. You can also see some of the boutique’s beautiful dresses on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/satinandlacebridalboutique.

The boutique is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview. If you would like to make a shopping appointment, you can call Alison at 381-4110.