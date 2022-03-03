By Ariana Pedraza

Local students are working hard to reach their goals during their school years through academics and extracurricular activities. FishHawk resident Taylor Treloar is one of them, repeatedly reaching excellence through music. A Newsome High School junior, Treloar is 16 and a part of the Newsome High School orchestra program as well as the Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra (TMYO), where she made principal cellist.

Treloar, who also plays the piano, began playing her cello eight years ago because her elementary school had a strings program and wanted to give it a try.

“I started playing cello because my parents thought it would be the least screechy instrument,” she said. “I keep playing because I love it and love the people that I get to meet through music.”

During her high school career, Treloar has auditioned for and was principal cellist—first in the state—for the ninth through tenth-grade All-County Orchestra, a group of the best musicians in the state, and again this year in the 11th through 12th-grade age bracket. She has earned multiple superior ratings at Solo and Ensemble for solo and group performances as well.

Treloar does not only play her instrument for the accolades, however. She has also enjoyed playing her instrument to help the community through being a part of ensembles like Harmonies for Health and TMYO’s Toys for Tots event.

Though she excels in the music world, Treloar’s accomplishments do not end there. While balancing her musical extracurriculars, she has also maintained a current 4.0 grade point average and is a part of Newsome High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

When asked about Treloar, Newsome Orchestra Director Christopher Allen had only praises.

“Treloar is a very rare talent that I am absolutely pleased to have in this orchestra program. We are fortunate to have her. Her musicianship is well beyond her years and affects everyone around her,” said Allen.