FishHawk Ranch is inviting you to spring into health and come out to Park Square on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-1 pm for its health fair, which is a free community event.

According to FishHawk Ranch CDD Activities Coordinator Susan Parvin, the event will feature free health screenings, a blood drive, healthy food samples, fitness and healthy food prep demonstrations on the center stage, giveaways, raffles, music, a bounce house, face painting and much more.

Parvin invites residents to pick up a wellness passport at the event and get it stamped at all interactive vendor booths for a chance to enter to win a raffle prize. Passports are free and will be available at the event.

Services available at the event also include a full range of dermatology services from OnSpot Mobile Dermatology Bus and AdventHealth Mobile Mammography.

“We are also pleased to bring these convenient and important life-saving, state-of-the-art mobile services right to you,” said Parvin. “Skip the wait time and commute and make your appointment today. Most major insurance plans accepted.”

To schedule an appointment for the Dermatology Bus, go to www.onspotdermatology.com/fishhawk and select your desired time slot. The mobile clinic will be on-site from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to accommodate more appointments.

For mammography appointments, go to www.adventhealthmobilemammography.com, click ‘Schedule Appointment,’ click ‘Corporate, Government and Community Events,’ scroll down and click ‘Mar 26,’ click ‘Register’ and then select your desired time.

To make an appointment to donate blood, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #25477. All donors will receive a OneBlood© short-sleeve T-shirt and $20 e-gift card plus a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

Businesses participating in the event include AdventHealth; Anytime Fitness; At Last Chiropractic; BayCare Fitness; Botany Bakeshop; Camp Gladiator; Campo Family YMCA; Canine Cabana; Care Package Meal Prep Co.; CycleBar of Brandon; Hillsborough County Fire Department; FishHawk Martial Arts Academy; Fishhawk Modern Dentistry; FIT4MOM Fishhawk; Fleet Feet of Brandon; Gannon University; Hess Orthodontics; Inspired Mobile Fitness/RockStar Fit Camp; Karma Yoga & Fitness, LLC; Medi-Weightloss; Millennium Physicians Group; Motion ChiroTherapy; Nékter Juice Bar Mobile Van; OnSpot Dermatology Mobile Bus; Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic; and OneBlood.

For more information, contact Parvin at 957-1841 or email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org.