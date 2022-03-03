Woodie’s Wash Shack hit the ground running in the Tampa Bay market just over a year ago with plans for a major car wash expansion of up to 20 locations in the next few years. In fact, with only a few locations open and dozens in the acquisition and planning stages, the company made a commitment to becoming a major community brand.

Five locations are already open in Tampa, St. Petersburg and soon to open in Wimauma, but it’s a 1.2-acre corner spot in Lithia that is raising concerns from neighbors and has been delayed by a rezoning requirement.

All Woodie’s locations use state-of-the-art technology that promotes conservation by recycling approximately 75 percent of water used in the process.

Woodies actually doesn’t need a rezoning to put a car wash on the location of the closed bank site it purchased; however, for aesthetics and proposed growth in the area, the company wants to put in a flagship location and needs minor modifications to the current commercial zoning of the site.

The purpose of the modification is to increase the allowable building area by 2,956 square feet from 3,544 square feet so it becomes 6,500 square feet. The applicant is proposing a condition that the uses be limited to a maximum of 6,500 sq. ft. building area for car wash use, or any other PD-C(N) use which generates peak hour trips equal to, or less than, the car wash use.

Tim Miller, president of Woodie’s, said, “We believe in giving back to our community, practicing eco-friendly protocols and building relationships with our neighbors.” And when asked about the residents’ concerns, Miller added that the company faced similar concerns when it planned its Gandy locations, and he is confident that once residents learn more about the company, they will be more welcoming of the concept.

The proposed FishHawk location is the former CenterState Bank site at the northeast corner of Fishhawk Blvd. and Osprey Ridge Dr. The existing building will be demolished to make room for the car wash tunnel with equipment, storage and staff space.

County staff have presented no objections to the proposal.

To date, more than 300 residents have submitted letters of concern regarding traffic, noise levels and water conservation.

The next rezoning hearing meeting, a board of county commissioners land use meeting, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.woodieswash.com.