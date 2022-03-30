Convoy Of Hope Deploys Teams & Humanitarian Aid For Displaced Ukrainians

Through partners across Europe and teams on the ground, Convoy of Hope is providing shelter, food, water, hygiene kits and other necessities to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other strategic locations. More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to bordering countries after war broke out; the number of displaced persons could reach five million.

A team from Convoy of Hope’s headquarters arrived in Poland in March to facilitate the distribution of much-needed aid. Since that time, Convoy of Hope has procured a warehouse to store incoming supplies and organize a full-scale response. Many fleeing from Ukraine’s capital have traveled five days to reach the border.

Under normal circumstances, the trip would take less than one day. However, traffic jams, fuel shortages and damage to roads have made the journey out of the war zone much more difficult. As the war continues to displace women, children and elderly individuals, Convoy of Hope will continue working to bring emergency relief.

For more information, visit www.convoyofhope.org.

Young Preacher Moves American Idol Judges To Tears With Performance Honoring His Late Nephew

A young preacher from Mobile, Alabama advanced to the next round of American Idol after delivering a heartfelt performance dedicated to his late nephew. During his American Idol audition, Pastor Tyler Allen shared that his 1-year-old nephew, Noah, and his mother were killed in a tragic accident last April. Allen also shared that singing and knowing that he will someday see Noah again in Heaven have given him comfort and hope.

He sang a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Believe in You,” a song he used to sing to Noah as he rocked him to sleep. The judges—singers Luke Perry, Katy Perry and Lionel Riche—were blown away by his performance. All three judges then announced that Allen would advance to the next round of American Idol, which took place on March 6.

According to Allen’s website, https://tnaministries.org/, he has sung all around the world, from Cuba to New York. He is also an ordained elder at his church and started preaching as an evangelist at just 9 years old.

Nightbirde, Who Shared Music, Message Of Hope On America’s Got Talent, Dies At 31

Jane Marczewski, the singer-songwriter who captured hearts and the Golden Buzzer while performing as Nightbirde last summer on America’s Got Talent, has died after multiple recurrences of cancer. She was 31 years old.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus,” the family statement read in part.

At the time, the singer—a Liberty University graduate who moved many viewers with her faith in the face of a terminal cancer diagnosis—had withdrawn from America’s Got Talent as her health declined. Months earlier, Marczewski’s performance of her original song, “It’s OK,” won her the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell. The song was shared widely on social media afterward, racking up millions of views on YouTube alone and sending “It’s OK” to the top of Apple Music charts.

She shared more stories about her health and her Christian faith on her website and social media accounts. Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 26 and then, two years later, with tumors in her lungs, lymph nodes, liver, ribs and spine. She had at one time received a cancer-free diagnosis but shared on America’s Got Talent that the cancer ultimately returned. For more information, visit www.nightbirde.co.

for KING & COUNTRY Release Latest Album And Reach Top Of Charts

Luke and Joel Smallbone have four GRAMMY wins, seven consecutive Christian Airplay No. 1s and released their new studio album, What Are We Waiting For?, in March. The latest single from the project, “Relate,” became the duo’s first track to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart in February.

What Are We Waiting For? centers around a trio of timely topics for an album forged as the nation struggled with political tensions, racial division and a global pandemic.

The duo hopes the songs on What Are We Waiting For? also encourage those going through struggles.

“For a lot of us, we’ve gone through some real lows,” Luke Smallbone said. “I hope the music is something that can cheer up, spur on and encourage someone through sometimes very, very dark days.”

For more information, visit www.forkingandcountry.com.