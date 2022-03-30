Dancing for a Difference is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to make dance and the arts more available to all children in the Tampa area. The organization has been growing lately and has moved into a new space with the ability to offer more programs.

“Dancing for a Difference is growing at a rapid rate and the space next door to ours is vacant,” Owner Sara Battaglia said. “We had already made comments about wanting to rent it out in the near future. Jenn Lawless came to me expressing interest in renting one of the smaller rooms in the back to open her own salon suite.”

This request from Lawless got Battaglia’s wheels turning.

“My mind went off on a tangent as usual and with lots of conversation and thoughts, so now we have ‘Dos for a Difference,’” Battaglia said. “We would like to start by giving 10 children in foster care haircuts for free. We are also hoping to work with a Mary Kay consultant and/or a color street consultant to make these young girls and boys who are going through so much feel beautiful and handsome.”

The event and possibly new program will be under and hosted by Dancing for a Difference on Monday, April 4.

“We are still working out the times but keep an eye on our Facebook page for more details,” said Battaglia. “This event will not only give kids in foster carefree haircuts and pampering but also be a fundraiser to open the space next door to ours to allow for events like this to be ongoing as well as allow more space for Dancing for a Difference to offer more dance, art, music and so much more.”

Battaglia is looking to the community for sponsors to help with Dos for a Difference. “Hair sponsorships are $250, nail sponsorships are $150 and makeup sponsorships are $150,” Battaglia said.

To help Battaglia and Dancing for a Difference raise money for Dos for a Difference, visit dancestudio-pro.com/apps/grow-pro.php?id=140C0363-C511-B152-2101-D40EB4D33893 or contact Battaglia at 813-601-3009. Dancing for a Difference is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., #101 in Brandon.