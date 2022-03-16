Are you a seafood lover? Then mark your calendars for a delicious event that also helps out the community.

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is hosting its 12th annual Crawfish Festival at Winthrop Town Centre on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We are looking forward to making this the largest Crawfish Festival yet to be put on by the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview,” said Gabriel Mbulo, the club’s president.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will help the Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, to fund and support local, national and international charities and activities.

Charities and activities include, but are not limited to, college scholarships for local students, ECHO, Campo Family YMCA, YMCA Camp Christina, the Sylvia Thomas Center, the Brandon Outreach Clinic, Rotary’s Camp Florida, Head Start, PolioPlus and more.

The event will feature a live performance by Soul Circus Cowboys, a high-energy powerhouse Southern rock band from Tampa. There will be lots of fun, free games and various activities for children.

“As usual, we will be offering a variety of Cajun-style dishes, such as crawfish dinners, étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya and hamburgers and hot dogs,” said Mbulo. “Additionally, we are anticipating having over 50 vendors in attendance.”

Since its inception, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview has been involved in numerous service projects and, most recently, a global project in Honduras providing water filtration and latrine systems for local communities in that country.

“We have also provided funds for college scholarship programs for local high school students; Student Dictionary Distribution—over 8,500 dictionaries to elementary students since the program began; Rotary’s Camp Florida, a camp for special needs children and adults in Brandon; Group Study Exchange; Reading Is Fundamental, where more than 800 books have been donated to Head Start students and members volunteer to read to the students monthly; Project C.U.R.E., a collection and distribution of medical supplies to developing nations; PolioPlus and The Rotary Foundation,” said Mbulo.

Rotary International is an organization of business and professional leaders, united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 165 countries worldwide, approximately 1.4 million Rotarians belong to over 33,000 Rotary Clubs.

Sponsorships and vendor spots are available for the event and all of the information, including food pricing and pickup information, can be found at www.luvcrawfish.com.