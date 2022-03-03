Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Celebrate National Pet Adoption Week

National pet adoption week is from Monday, February 28 through Sunday, March 6. Rescue Pets of Florida is partnering with PetSmart stores, including the Brandon and Valrico stores, to do large adoption events during the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6.

Adoptable dogs and cats will be available, as well as special giveaways. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for pets and the types of tools, products and services they may need. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the PetSmarts located at 1051 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Rescue Pets of Florida is completely run by volunteers and is always looking to recruit more. For more information on the adoption event or volunteer opportunities, visit its Facebook page @rescuepetsofflorida.

Hearing Loss Association Of America Meeting

The mission of the Hearing Loss Association of America is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss by providing information, education, support and advocacy.

The Sun City Center chapter will be holding its next meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid meeting, available to attend in person or via Zoom. A guest speaker will present, and there will be time to mingle afterwards.

RSVP via email to debbe.hagner@gmail.com or text 727-271-0770. If you have any questions, contact Eloise at eloise6376@gmail.com.

Cartooning Classes With Alejandro At Center Place

Cartooning classes with Alejandro Algarin at Center Place will talk about cartooning and cartooning history as well as show how to express emotion and acting through cartooning. With these classes, you will discover how to create and evoke laughter and convey humor using simple shapes and composition as well as express everyday characters, scenes and stories.

The classes at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, are on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. for kids who are K-7 years old and from 6-7 p.m. for those 8-14 years old. For more information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.com or call 685-8888.

Calligraphy Classes Coming To Ruskin

Learn to create the beautiful writing you see on invitations, place cards and wall art—almost everywhere you go. Nail the basics and have fun at Brush Pen Lettering 101. A professional calligrapher will teach you the basic strokes, the principles of modern lettering and how to make that brush pen behave. The next class will be held at the beautiful new Holiday Inn Express in Ruskin on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. The class fee is $40, which includes professional instruction, and all supplies are included. For registration information, call 489-5507.

Spring Bazaar To Benefit Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral, a nonprofit animal rescue, is holding an outdoor spring bazaar on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma. There will be vendors of all kinds, including arts, crafts, pet-related businesses, food trucks and more. Beautiful raffle baskets will be available to win.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Angelite Bragg on 634-5873 or 731-6303 for more information; apply early, as only two vendors per industry will be allowed. For more information on Kittie Corral, visit www.kittiecorral.org.

Pasco Blues Benefit Concert To Benefit Bridging Freedom Organization

The Pasco Blues Festival hosts leading blues performers from the Tampa Bay area and national award-winning acts at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park each year. This year, Florida Penguin Productions and the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel are partnering to raise funds for the Bridging Freedom organization.

Event profits, including ticket sales and adult beverage sales, will raise funding to build a facility in Pasco County to house female minors who were rescued from human sex trafficking in Florida. Performers include: The Jukebox Johnnies, Dottie Kelly and Rock The House Band, Alex Lopez and headliner Mr. Sipp – The Mississippi Blues Child.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 12 from 12 Noon-8 p.m. at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, located at 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. in Land O’ Lakes. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com and facebook.com by searching ‘Pasco Blues Festival.’ If you have additional questions about the event, tickets, procedures or limitations, contact 727-674-1464.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is Tuesday, March 22, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Grace Community Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, is holding its next market day on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide selection of vendors with food and fun as well as local shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.gracecommunitymarket.com.