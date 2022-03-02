Newsome High School was well represented on National Signing Day with six student-athletes inking the dotted line to determine where they will go to college the next four years.

Cross country and track star Kendall Hughes will be spending her next four years at the University of Central Florida and will be a premed major.

“The signing made me realize how far I’ve gotten with my sport and goals and how excited I am for the future,” said Hughes. “UCF became the right school for me when I met the team and the coach, everyone was super nice and I loved the campus.”

Bridget Johnson signed a soccer scholarship with Georgia College & State University and is currently undecided on her major.

“I have always had a dream of playing college soccer ever since I was a kid,” said Johnson. “To be able to make it a reality is really rewarding and exciting. I am thankful to have had great coaches and trainers throughout club soccer. Without them, I would not have grown into the player I am today. Playing soccer has also brought me my best friends, who have never stopped encouraging me from day one.”

Linebacker Alex Spitzer will play football for Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana and major in mechanical/computer engineering.

“I am really excited to take the next big step in my life, academically and athletically,” said Spitzer. “Rose Hulman, I felt, was the right school for me because I loved the campus, and they are a well-known engineering school that will help me get the job I want.”

Softball standout Sami Ness will take her talents to McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland and major in criminology with a minor in forensic science.

“I was very excited to sign because this has been my dream since I was 4,” said Ness. “I was very glad that my friends, coaches and parents could be there to support me. My goals for my first college season are to try and get into the starting lineup, or at least close to it, because I know it is difficult to be able to play up to that extent and start in college. Thank you, Mom and Dad.”

Cornerback and wide receiver Amiir Austin will spend the next four years at Northwest Missouri State as a sports management/broadcasting major.

“I chose Northwest Missouri State because they have a sports broadcasting program I’m really interested in and the atmosphere up there reminds me of home and the people up there are very friendly,” said Austin. “My ultimate goal for football was to earn a scholarship and play at the next level; now, the next goal is to play at an even higher level, such as NFL, CFL or AFL.”

Caden Huffman, linebacker and team captain for the football team, signed to play at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. He will major in engineering and business.

“It was a surreal accomplishment, and something I never thought would be here so quickly,” said Huffman. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me out along the way and to everyone who has been by my side through thick and thin.”