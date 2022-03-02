Have you got the calendar ready? Summer is just around the corner and camps are gearing up for an active and busy camp season!

The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pullout section. We asked local camps what they are doing to keep students engaged and active this year!

Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club Tennis Camp

Do you have a budding tennis player in your home? If so, Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club camps might be the place for you.

Camp Osprey, LLC

For a fun, traditional camp experience, check out Camp Osprey, which is located on 204 acres of beautiful woodlands alongside the Little Manatee River in Wimauma. Camp activities include high ropes courses, ziplines, horseback riding and much more.

Hurricane Volleyball Academy

Volleyball players should check out the camps offered at Hurricane Volleyball Academy (HVA), owned by Riverview residents Victoria and Brian Adams.

Mathnasium Of Riverview And Brandon

Have your child’s math skills been impacted by the last school year? Have they fallen behind? Are there gaps in their learning? Do they need a greater challenge? If so, consider a summer math program with Mathnasium.

Music Showcase

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase offers summer camps for aspiring actors and musicians. With a variety of camp options in full and half-day experiences, there’s something for every young entertainer.

The Patel Conservatory

The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center is hosting a variety of weekly summer camps for rising actors, musicians and dancers starting Tuesday, May 31 and running through Friday, August 5. Weekly camps will take place Monday through Friday.

Trilogy Dive

This summer, Trilogy Dive Center is hosting scuba camps for 10 to 17-year-olds: the Open Water Camp, for noncertified scuba divers, and the Advanced Open Water Camp, for those already scuba certified.

Kids ‘R’ Kids

With locations in Valrico and Lithia, Kids ‘R’ Kids has been offering summer camps since 2004. This summer, the theme is Camp Boomerang and students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer.

High 5, Inc.

Brandon’s High 5, Inc. is inviting students to sail away for the best summer of their lives, kicking off on Tuesday, May 31.

YMCA

All camps begin on Tuesday, May 31 and run through Friday, August 5 with 10 separate sessions available from Monday to Friday.

TLC’S Gypsy Haven

Located at 4325 Keysville Rd. in Lithia, TLC’s Gypsy Haven offers weekly themed riding camps, ages 8-99, focused on riding and grooming. The camps take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from Monday, June 6 to Friday, August 5.

Sidekicks Summer Camp

Sidekicks Martial Arts is gearing up for its summer camp 2022 program with martial arts, amazing field trips, arts and crafts, educational lessons and more.

