This summer, Trilogy Dive Center is hosting scuba camps for 10 to 17-year-olds: the Open Water Camp, for noncertified scuba divers, and the Advanced Open Water Camp, for those already scuba certified. Successful students will earn their scuba certification as Open Water Diver or Advanced Open Water Diver.

“[The goal of the camp is to] have fun, meet new friends, explore our underwater world and get scuba certified,” said Scuba Instructor and Owner Mike Massaro.

Each camp is offered every week this summer. No camps are held on the week of Wednesday to Sunday, July 4-8. Each week of camp will last Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Trilogy Dive Center on E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa. For the weeklong certification camp, campers will participate in 40 hours of dive instruction and leave with their scuba certification.

The Open Water Camp is for those with no prior scuba certification. The camper will participate in the classroom, pool and open water checkout dives to earn their Open Water Scuba Certification.

“The camper starts off their week with classroom academics and pool work. This happens Monday-Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are spent at dive sites with the divers putting their newfound skills to work,” explained Massaro. “To become certified, they must attend every day, successfully pass all of the water skills in the pool and successfully complete four checkout dives that we conduct at lakes and springs.” Every diver starts with Open Water Scuba.

The Advanced Open Water Camp takes the certified scuba diver to the next level of certification, Advanced Open Water. The camper will have the classroom on Monday and spend the rest of the week diving and learning new skills to qualify them for the Advanced Open Water Scuba Certification.

This certification, from Scuba Diving International (SDI), is recognized worldwide. Trilogy Dive Center, a veteran-owned and operated small business, is a five-star SDI Training Center. Trilogy Dive Center’s instructors are military veterans, health care professionals and educators. They have extensive experience training young adults to scuba dive.

Each camp is limited to 10 campers and will be led by an adult scuba instructor. Equipment, drinks and snacks will be provided, so the only things campers have to bring is lunch, sunblock and a towel.

The Open Water Camp is $595, and the Advanced Open Water Camp is $695. The 2020 Trilogy Summer Scuba Camps sold out before summer, so register now and give your child an adventure that will last a lifetime. To sign up for the camp or for more information on Trilogy Dive’s camps, visit trilogyscuba.com, call 425-3500 or email scuba@triologyscuba.com.