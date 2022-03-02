The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center is hosting a variety of weekly summer camps for rising actors, musicians, and dancers starting on Tuesday, May 31 and running through Friday, August 5. Weekly camps will take place Monday through Friday, with pre- and post-camp available for an additional $30 each or $50 for both extensions.

The Patel Conservatory offers summer dance camps and intensives for beginner and advanced dancers. The advanced and intensive camps, which vary in price, require prior experience, but its beginning jazz dance, tap dance and ballet camps are open to elementary and middle school dancers for $145.

For aspiring actors and actresses, theater students can register for the Patel Conservatory’s production camps.

“The Patel Conservatory Theater Department offers training in musical and nonmusical theater through productions, performance camps and technical theater programs,” explains the summer camp brochure.

Young actors can participate in shows like Disney’s 101 Dalmatians and Shakespeare’s As You Like It, where they will learn theater basics and skills to showcase in their final performances. Showstoppers: Broadway Intensive is available for teen students at the end of the summer as well. Musical theater camps are an option for musically inclined actors and actresses to combine their dancing, acting and singing talents on stage.

Music camps and intensives are available throughout the summer, with focuses on different genres in each camp.

“Summer music offerings at the Patel Conservatory allow students to experience singing in a choir, discovering a new instrument or playing in a chamber ensemble. Instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages have fun while developing their talents,” according to the brochure.

Group classes for violin, piano, singing and chamber music are offered over the summer and allow students to fine tune their musical talents with a teacher. Private lessons and music theory classes are also available.

Information on the camps offered as well as specific dates, times and pricing are available in the 2022 Summer Camps and Classes brochure on the Straz Center’s website at strazcenter.org. For more information on specific details of the camps, contact the admissions staff at 222-1040 or 800-955-1045 (toll-free).