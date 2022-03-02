Whether you need childcare over the summer or just want your kids to escape the house, the YMCA has what kids crave at one of its many summer camp locations.

Camp Cristina Operations Director Meagan Springer spoke with joy when she described summers at the YMCA: “Camps provide an experience where kids have an opportunity that’s very unique. At the heart of what we do, we are always thinking of ways we can stimulate and support kids through recreation while they are out of school.”

The American Camp Association (ACA) recently announced that the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Summer Camps received ACA-Accredited Camp status for the 2022 season. After a thorough review of nearly 300 standards, the ACA found that the YMCA camps’ staff qualifications, training and emergency management reflect the highest standards in the industry.

Plus, YMCA camps offer an array of fun where activity specialists lead campers through various experiences each day, including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more.

Besides many convenient locations in the Brandon, Riverview and Apollo Beach area, including the North Tampa YMCA, Campo Family YMCA and Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Rd., the community is lucky to have Camp Cristina, a 65-acre campus in Riverview complete with many outdoor options, including a rock wall, ropes course, horseback riding, and water activities.

All camps begin on Tuesday, May 31 and run through Friday, August 5 with 10 separate sessions available from Monday to Friday. Book one weeklong session or book them all. Camp programming runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with free early morning care beginning at 7 a.m. and free afternoon extended care until 6 p.m.

Prices start at only $169 per week for YMCA members and are open to the public. Discounted rates for members, early registration, siblings, multi-camp sign-ups and early-bird registration are available.

For more information on specific locations and pricing and to register, visit tampaymca.org/programs/camp/summer-camp.