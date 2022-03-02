Victoria and Brian Adams are both educators. Combined, they have taught in the district for more than 25 years.

“We live in Riverview, Florida and love it here,” Victoria said. “Together, we share a passion for helping the youth in our community, whether that is through education, sports, community service, you name it.”

Brian won coach of the year in 2012 at East Bay High in the Western Conference for volleyball.

“Brian has been coaching for 14 years in Hillsborough County,” Victoria said. “I won teacher of the year at East Bay High School in 2016.”

Brian grew up playing competitive beach volleyball and has always had a love for sports and coaching.

“He is currently teaching physical education at Riverview High School,” Victoria said. “About six years ago, he decided to begin the journey of fulfilling a personal challenge of starting his own volleyball club. I jumped right on board.” And from there, Hurricane Volleyball Academy (HVA) was born.

HVA started in 2016 and has grown from a 15 to 18-year-old girls club to expand into a club for both 8 to 18-year-old girls and boys. “We’ve had dozens of Hurricane alumni go off to play volleyball at the collegiate level,” Victoria said. “We believe in providing a home for all levels of athletes to achieve their personal goals.”

The mission of HVA is to cultivate an environment of competitive learning through innovative coaching techniques and high standards of performance.

“HVA is a volleyball club dedicated to player development both on and off the court,” Victoria said. “HVA’s customized practice sequences enable us to maximize individual skills training through a unique format.”

HVA will offer volleyball summer camps this year.

“We have camps that run all through summer,” Victoria said. “We will be offering bundles where people can pick and choose the skills position they want to focus on. We will have $10 open gym time where they get some upfront instruction, then get to play some games in the gym. We will be offering college camps as well. Our last college camp with Warner University resulted in a player receiving a college scholarship to play volleyball. We target ages 8-18, both boys and girls, all skill levels.”

If you’d like to learn more about HVA or their upcoming summer camps, you can visit its website at www.hurricanevolleyballacademy.com or call Brian at 220-0905.