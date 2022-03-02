Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club Tennis Camp

Do you have a budding tennis player in your home? If so, Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club camps might be the place for you.

Located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, camps take place Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon, with Friday as a rain day. Camps, which boast a 6:1 student-to-instructor ratio, cost $185 a week, but if you register before Friday, April 15, you qualify for the early bird price of $170. New players get a free beginner racket when registering for more than two weeks. Additional discounts are available with inquiry. Snacks and meals are not included.

To learn more, call 502-5160 or visit www.buckhornracquet.com.

Camp Osprey, LLC

For a fun, traditional camp experience, check out Camp Osprey, which is located on 204 acres of beautiful woodlands alongside the Little Manatee River in Wimauma. Camp activities include high ropes courses, ziplines, horseback riding and much more.

Camps take place every week starting on Sunday, June 5, and campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Day and overnight options are available, with day camp costing $325 a week and overnight being $645. Meals are provided and snacks can be purchased in the camp canteen.

The camp is located at 18050 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Wimauma and can be reached at 941-928-6860. For more information, visit www.camposprey.com.

Hurricane Volleyball Academy

Volleyball players should check out the camps offered at Hurricane Volleyball Academy (HVA), owned by Riverview residents Victoria and Brian Adams.

HVA started in 2016 and has grown from a 15 to 18-year-old girls club to expand into 8 to 18-year-old for both girls and boys with camps that will run throughout the summer.

Options will include bundles where people can pick and choose the skills position they want to focus on and $10 open gym time, which will include instruction and games. College camps will also be offered.

To learn more, visit www.hurricanevolleyballacademy.com or call 220-0905.

Mathnasium Of Riverview And Brandon

Have your child’s math skills been impacted by the last school year? Have they fallen behind? Are there gaps in their learning? Do they need a greater challenge? If so, consider a summer math program with Mathnasium. But don’t wait too long because spots are filling up fast.

Mathnasium’s personalized learning plans are proven to improve grades and give them a head start going into the new school year. With live face-to-face instruction, either in-center or online, its summer programs are designed to work in tandem with the other summer camps and activities. Just two or three one-hour sessions per week are all kids need to help keep their math skills on track for the upcoming school year, and your child will continue to enjoy summer because Mathnasium makes learning math fun.

Call today for a free assessment.

Mathnasium of Brandon (mathnasium.com/brandon) is located at 1048 Bloomingdale Ave. and can be reached at 655-6284, and Mathnasium of Riverview (mathnasium.com/riverview) is located at 1388 U.S. 301 and can be reached at 565-1102.

Music Showcase

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase offers summer camps for aspiring actors and musicians. With a variety of camp options in full and half-day experiences, there’s something for every young entertainer.

The traditional camp exposes campers to music and more. You can sign up for one weeklong camp or you can sign up for multiple camps. Camps are structured by age, ability and interest.

Its other camp option is a musical theater camp, where campers work together over the course of a few weeks to put on a show.

Camp registration opens in mid-March. For further details, visit www.faopa.org or call 490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

The Patel Conservatory

The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center is hosting a variety of weekly summer camps for rising actors, musicians and dancers starting Tuesday, May 31 and running through Friday, August 5. Weekly camps will take place Monday through Friday, with pre- and post-camp available for an additional $30 each or $50 for both extensions.

Information on the camps offered as well as specific dates, times and pricing are available in the 2022 Summer Camps and Classes brochure on the Straz Center’s website at strazcenter.org. For more information on specific details of the camps, contact the admissions staff at 222-1040 or 800-955-1045 (toll-free).

Trilogy Dive

This summer, Trilogy Dive Center is hosting scuba camps for 10 to 17-year-olds: the Open Water Camp, for noncertified scuba divers, and the Advanced Open Water Camp, for those already scuba certified. Successful students will earn their scuba certification as Open Water Diver or Advanced Open Water Diver.

Each camp is limited to 10 campers and will be led by an adult scuba instructor. Equipment, drinks and snacks will be provided, so the only things campers have to bring is lunch, sunblock and a towel.

The Open Water Camp is $595, and the Advanced Open Water Camp is $695. To sign up for the camp or for more information on Trilogy Dive’s camps, visit trilogyscuba.com, call 425-3500 or email scuba@triologyscuba.com.

Kids ‘R’ Kids

With locations in Valrico and Lithia, Kids ‘R’ Kids has been offering summer camps since 2004. This summer, the theme is Camp Boomerang and students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer.

“Camp Boomerang will showcase unique weekly themes designed to make your campers smile, think, explore, collaborate and grow in exciting new directions,” said Fernandes. “Our camp includes all meals and field trips to a Rays game, Sea Screamer in Clearwater, Ringling Museum, Bucs stadium and much more. We even go to the River Hills Country Club pool.”

Kids ‘R’ Kids Valrico is located at 4321 Lynx Paw Trl. and can be reached at 657-6200, and Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 654-7000.

High 5, Inc.

Brandon’s High 5, Inc. is inviting students to sail away for the best summer of their lives, kicking off on Tuesday, May 31.

Campers will be able to choose different activities based on a cruise ship theme, including swimming, diving, games and activities, a scavenger hunt, dress-up days, various tournaments, bounce houses, a slip and slide, water slides and gaming tournaments.

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at High 5, which is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Campers can sign up for weeks throughout the summer or the entire summer, with registration opening in April.

There is a $40 registration fee per child and camp costs $160 a week per child.

To learn more, visit www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.

YMCA

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA has what kids crave at one of its many summer camp locations.

YMCA camps offer an array of fun where activity specialists will lead campers through various experiences each day, including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more.

All camps begin on Tuesday, May 31 and run through Friday, August 5 with 10 separate sessions available from Monday to Friday. Book one weeklong session or book them all. Camp programming runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with free early morning care beginning at 7 a.m. and free afternoon extended care until 6 p.m.

Prices start at only $169 per week for YMCA members and are open to the public. Discounted rates for members, early registration, siblings, multi-camp sign-ups and early-bird registration are available.

For more information on specific locations and pricing and to register, visit www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.

TLC’S Gypsy Haven

Located at 4325 Keysville Rd. in Lithia, TLC’s Gypsy Haven offers weekly themed riding camps, ages 8-99, focused on riding and grooming. The camps take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from Monday, June 6 to Friday, August 5.

Students pack their own lunch, snacks and drinks and are encouraged to wear light pants or leggings, but boots are a must. The camp boasts one teacher, one aide and one volunteer per 10 students.

For more information, visit tlcsfarms.com, call Tammi at 842-4236 or email TLCS2867@aol.com.

Sidekicks Summer Camp

Sidekicks Martial Arts is gearing up for its summer camp 2022 program with martial arts, amazing field trips, arts and crafts, educational lessons and so much more. Your child is going to have a blast! (For rising kindergarteners to rising sixth graders.)

Visit www.fishhawksummercamps.com or text 308-0368. Sidekicks is located upstairs at Park Square in the heart of FishHawk Ranch.