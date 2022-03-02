“Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy offers a safe, well-supervised, educational, engaging and thrilling summer camp experience for children K-5,” said Owner Ben Fernandes.

With locations in Valrico and Lithia, Kids ‘R’ Kids has been offering summer camps since 2004. This summer, the theme is Camp Boomerang, and students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer.

“Camp Boomerang will showcase unique weekly themes designed to make your campers smile, think, explore, collaborate and grow in exciting new directions,” said Fernandes.

The summer camp will feature Australian themes, including ‘Down Under,’ which will take campers to explore what makes Australia special; a movie-themed week called ‘KidFlix’; and ‘Reef Creatures,’ where campers will pay a virtual visit to the beaches in Australia, including a deep dive into the Great Barrier Reef and a chance to learn about a variety of ocean creatures that call it home. The week will include beach games and water play.

Other themes will include ‘Decade Dash’; ‘Natural Talent’; where students will draw inspiration from the earth, and ‘What’s Cookin’,’ which will allow campers to cook up a ton and give them the chance to learn how our taste buds work with regard to sweet vs. sour vs. salty foods. The week ends with a potluck dinner featuring a favorite dish from each of our campers.

According to Fernandes, field trips will include a Rays game, Sea Screamer in Clearwater, the Ringling Museum, a tour of the Bucs stadium and more.

“We even go to the River Hills Country Club pool,” he explained.

The camp includes all meals and field trips, and space is limited.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Valrico is located at 4321 Lynx Paw Trl. and can be reached at 657-6200, and Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 654-7000.