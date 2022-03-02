Summer camp is sure to be a hit at Brandon’s High 5, Inc. The camp, which invites students to sail away for the best summer of their lives, will kick off on Tuesday, May 31.

According to High 5 Regional Director Erica Nelson, campers will be able to choose different activities based on a cruise ship theme.

“We will have a cruise itinerary for each day, but the campers will have the opportunity to make their own choices as well,” said Nelson.

Camp will consist of ‘The Stern,’ which will be outside games; ‘The Lido Deck’ which involves time in the location’s pool; field trip ‘Excursions’; ‘Creative Cover’; ‘The Plank,’ which are diving boards; and ‘Encounters,’ which will involve pickleball, swimming and other sports and recreation activities.

Other features will include a scavenger hunt, dress-up days, various tournaments, bounce houses, a slip and slide, water slides and gaming tournaments.

“We will have a DJ at the start of the week to do the ‘Munster Drill,’” added Nelson.

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at High 5, which is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Campers can sign up for weeks throughout the summer or the entire summer with sessions starting on Tuesday, May 31 and registration opening in April.

There is a $40 registration fee per child and camp costs $160 a week per child.

High 5, formerly Brandon Sports and Aquatics Club (BSAC), has been part of the Brandon community since 1963 and was the area’s first multipurpose facility, dedicated to making positive impacts on the lives of residents in the region and beyond. The site also offers a competitive swimming program, Olympic-level diving as well as swimming lessons from beginners to adults.

To learn more, visit www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.