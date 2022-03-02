Want the perfect place to make memories and music? The Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase offers a magical summer camp experience for aspiring actors and musicians.

With a variety of camp options in full and half-day experiences, there’s something for every young entertainer.

Debbie Evans, director of accounts, cannot stress how wonderful the experience is: “It’s more than just learning about music or learning how to sing. Kids are gaining self-confidence and self-esteem. They blossom into performers who like music and like being on stage.”

The traditional camp exposes campers to music and more. Every few hours, students can learn an instrument like guitar and drums, take vocal lessons, take acting and improv classes and do arts and crafts. You can sign up for one weeklong camp or you can sign up for multiple camps. Camps are structured by age, ability and interest.

Their other camp option is a musical theater camp. Campers work together over the course of a few weeks to put on a show. They will memorize lines, music and choreography. This summer, depending on the camper’s age, they will perform Newsies Jr., Oklahoma! Youth Edition, Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition, Big the Musical, High School Musical 2 Jr., Fiddler on the Roof Jr. and Broadway Boot Camp.

Sanchez went on to say, “If you do the musical camps, you’re learning about teamwork in an ensemble. A lot of parents are always so surprised. They had no idea their child had it within them when they see them perform.” Campers must bring their own lunches, drinks and snacks, with snacks also available for purchase.

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established to support the performing arts through programs at the academy and in the community.

Camp registration opens in mid-March. For further details, visit www.faopa.org or call 490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.