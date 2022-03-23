If you are looking for a fun and delicious way to help the community, mark your calendar for Saturday, March 26.

The 11th BBQ Cook-off for Charity, hosted by TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity, will take place at the International Independent Showmen’s Association in Riverview starting at 10 a.m.

According to Natalie Ashmore, secretary for TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity, the event will have live entertainment, delicious food and activities including a car show.

TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity is a 501(c)(3) run by past and present TECO team members.

“We are a separate entity from the electric and gas utility, but they are a key contributing sponsor,” said Ashmore.

Attendees can sample food cooked by TECO employees or vendors who are sponsored by a TECO team member. Prizes will be given for People’s Choice, Best Chicken Wing and Best Dessert, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and third through fifth place overall.

Tickets to the event are $12 for adults and free for children under 10.

All proceeds from the event go to Hooked on Hope, a nonprofit raising funds for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer patients. The charity purchases biopsy needles, postsurgical garments and lymphedema sleeves for approximately 200 underinsured breast cancer patients annually.

“This year, a ‘treatment support fund’ was added to the offerings which helps breast cancer patients and their families pay for medically needed expenses such as prescriptions or office and hospital visit co-pays and living expenses,” said Ashmore. “The proceeds are used at the University of Florida (USF) Breast Health Program under the leadership of Dr. Charles E. Cox.”

To learn more about Hooked on Hope, visit https://hookedonhope.org/about/.

The International Independent Showmen’s Association is located at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview.

The BBQ Cook-off for Charity is seeking raffle items and sponsors for the event. As the organization is a 501(c)(3), any donations are deductible as allowed by the IRS.

For sponsorship information or questions, contact Tina Lukcic at 813-228-1341 or email tllukcic@tecoenergy.com.