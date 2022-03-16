We-Triumph is thrilled and excited to share the opening of its Brandon-located Adult Day Training Academy with the community.

“Our academy is geared to educate adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said We-Triumph’s CEO, Kimberly Quintana. “Our innovative learning center focuses on the interest and specific needs of consumers who may benefit from additional training focused on everyday chores and tasks that allows them to live a full, productive and confident adult lifestyle. Classes assist in supporting those skills needed to reach and maintain goals that aid in their independence.”

Quintana was inspired to create We-Triumph by her daughter, Brandy, who has developmental disabilities.

“I’ve always wanted her to experience life as an independent young adult but was not able to find the right setting that offered services to give her the skills she needs to thrive,” Quintana said. “It’s always been my priority that she has the proper tools to learn to live with her disability and not enable her because of it. I knew she would flourish if she were given the essentials, such as learning to live independently, developing social skills and learning to follow through on responsibilities.”

We-Triumph is a day program aimed towards adults ages 18 and over with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Our program operates from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our innovative learning center focuses on the interest and special needs of our students so they can learn and maintain their independence. We offer supported employment programs, health and wellness classes, job skills training and independent living skills to include budgeting and money management. Our program offers weekly classes to include training such as how to dress properly, hygiene, music and art class, etiquette, cooking and caring for small pets. Our grocery store has a cash register and POS system for our students to learn job skills. We participate in supervised outings that assist them with skills to thrive in social settings.”

Quintana hopes the community will engage this program and help it to grow.

“We envision our program growing and reaching more students and families each and every day,” Quintana said. “We want to reach and teach others in our community who would benefit and grow by the services we provide. Our dedicated staff is committed to providing the best learning experience available to empower everyone to live their adult lives as independent members of society.”

To learn more about We-Triumph, located at 780 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, and its new program, visit www.we-triumph.com or call Quintana at 813-662-4531.