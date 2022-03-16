The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is back this month with festive food and drinks, headlining concerts and the all-new roller coaster Iron Gwazi.

This year’s event will feature more than 20 delicious dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails so park guests can explore a variety of flavors while enjoying a diverse concert lineup, including 22 live musical acts for all tastes. The Food & Wine Festival runs Fridays through Sundays from March 11 to Sunday, May 22 and is included with admission to the park.

New this year, guests can indulge in savory bites like Hawaiian BBQ pork with coconut jasmine rice and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos elote street corn. Complete with signature cocktails like the Iron Gwazi Fizz or frozen watermelon margaritas and a selection of more than 40 wines and beers, this year’s menu offers an endless variety of flavors to sip and savor. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival includes nonalcoholic beverages such as the new Gwazi snow cones with unique flavors like black raspberry and cotton candy.

Discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Food & Wine Festival sampler. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $65 or take it up a notch and with the fan-favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. Busch Gardens Pass Members get the VIP treatment and can purchase an exclusive Pass Member lanyard, including 18 samples for the price of the 15-sample lanyard.

The music lineup features chart-topping musicians with genres of all tastes—from nostalgic bands to national headliners. Concert acts include Sean Paul, 3 Doors Down, Kansas, Air Supply, Gente De Zona plus many more.

Concerts are included in park admission. For the best seats in the house, reserved seating is strongly recommended and can be purchased online. See the website for the complete lineup and latest updates.

To view the full menu, concert lineup and other event details, guests can head to https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/food-and-wine-festival/.