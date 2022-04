Update on local COVID-19 data from the week of April 15-21, 2022 (published on April 22, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 490

April 15-21, 2022: 359

Cases:

April 1-7, 2022: 671

April 15-21, 2022: 1,055

New case positivity:

April 1-7, 2022: 4.3%

April 15-21, 2022: 5.7%

Cases per 100,000 population:

April 1-7, 2022: 44.5

April 15-21, 2022: 69.9

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 983,325

April 15-21, 2022: 983,090

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 69%

April 15-21, 2022: 69%

Cases:

April 1-7, 2022: 374,936

April 15-21, 2022: 376,898

Case positivity:

April 1-7, 2022: 27.8%

April 15-21, 2022: 27.8%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 10,180

April 15-21, 2022: 6,415

Cases:

April 1-7, 2022: 11,337

April 15-21, 2022: 20,860

New case positivity:

April 1-7, 2022: 3.8%

April 15-21, 2022: 6.1%

Cases per 100,000 population:

April 1-7, 2022: 51.6

April 15-21, 2022: 94.9

Deaths:

April 1-7, 2022: 27

April 15-21, 2022: 26

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 15,474,298

April 15-21, 2022: 15,471,714

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

April 1-7, 2022: 74%

April 15-21, 2022: 74%

Cases:

April 1-7, 2022: 5,862,817

April 15-21, 2022: 5,899,188

Case positivity:

April 1-7, 2022: 26.2%

April 15-21, 2022: 26.1%

Deaths:

April 1-7, 2022: 73,538

April 15-21, 2022: 73,830

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)