A national faith-based movie production company now has a presence in Valrico. JCFilms Studios has launched its most recent production club, JCFilms Studios Tampa. And immediately after forming, the club put its first full-length feature film into production.

Filming for seven days in April, the movie was shot on location in Valrico, Lithia, Plant City, Riverview, Brandon and Tampa. The film, called Losing to Win, follows four candidates through a reality show challenge and shares their story of regaining faith, building relationships and finding support through friends.

In March, JCFilms Studios Tampa put out a casting call for a faith-based movie featuring Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman series, who has been a long-standing supporter of JCFilms. Cain was in town in May for the finale of the filming at 5th Gear Fitness in Valrico. The owners, Jessica Adams and Gretchen Trasorras, are also the directors of the Tampa Club and have been involved in professional acting and training for years.

“I had the opportunity to be on set and be a principal character in two JCFilms productions,” explained Adams, “and we wanted to bring a production club to the Tampa area because we think we can produce really great movies right there in the area.”

The cast and crew filmed for a total of nine days and the movie is now in post-production. Once released, it is planned to be submitted to the streaming services and be available live through a new family-friendly, faith-based streaming app, JCFilms Plus, coming soon.

To date, JCFilms has produced over 50 faith and family films. Jason Campbell, president of JCFilms Studios, explained, “Each of these Production Clubs are being created to offer both education and opportunity for people of faith to get involved in Christian films. Each location is designed as a hub for Christian movie making, from script writing to acting; the goal of these clubs is to tell Christ-centered redemptive stories through film by creating compelling, entertaining and wholesome content.”

In addition, Campbell hopes JCFilms Plus will become the premier platform for the growing number of independent Christian filmmakers.

“As more faith films are being produced, it’s time we have our own digital platform,” Campbell said.

JCFilms Plus is also going to serve as the distribution platform for the ministry’s production clubs. These nationwide film clubs will produce over 20 films in the next year.

JCFilms Plus has already been endorsed by top Christian leaders in film, music and church leadership. The video-on-demand platform is set to launch in June.

For more information on the clubs, upcoming productions and the new streaming service, visit www.jcfilms.org.