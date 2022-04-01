Imagine a one-stop shop for all things health and wellness. BayCare brings that dream to life with its state-of-the-art HealthHub, conveniently located in Valrico. Whether you want to see your physician, go to the gym or learn healthy habits, it has something for you.

BayCare realizes your health is more than treating symptoms. It wants to take steps to educate clients and encourage healthy lifestyles. While its HealthHub offers primary and pediatric doctors and urgent care, along with imaging and labs, it offers so much more. The on-site fitness center provides a variety of weight machines and free weights as well as more than 50 group exercise classes weekly. It also has a custom yoga and cycling studio with a dedicated outdoor fitness area.

Worried you may not know where to start? BayCare’s medical fitness program, available to qualified patients, can help you build balance, combat diabetes, rehabilitate after an injury or surgery and improve your overall health through daily physical exercise.

The BayCare HealthHub also has some exciting new programs launching soon, according to Vjollca ‘Viola’ Hysenlika, system communications strategist at BayCare. “We’re really excited to launch a pet care clinic as well as a serenity garden. These are activities we know promote being active,” said Hysenlika.

Plus, it is in the process of developing a demo kitchen where patients and clients will learn recipes and practices from registered dieticians and health professionals to increase their knowledge of nutrition.

“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to an already outstanding facility as nutrition is an important aspect of overall health and wellness,” Hysenlika added.

Also, it has some great programs combining education and health. Wondering if you’re physically ready for a game of golf? BayCare can help you reach your mobility and endurance goals after assessing your ability to play the game. It also has DriveABLE, a driving assessment program that helps anxious teens and adults gauge their readiness for driving. If you’re ready to make 2022 a healthier year, definitely check out BayCare’s HealthHub.

For more information, call 813-586-8600 or visit baycare.org/locations/b/baycare-healthhub-bloomingdale. The BayCare HealthHub is located at the corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. It is open Monday to Thursday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.