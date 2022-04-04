Senior Connection Center is offering a new virtual social learning platform designed specifically for older adults. Senior Connection Center has partnered with GetSetUp to help bridge the digital divide and combat social isolation for residents 60 years and older or their caregiver. The partnership provides 10,000 live, interactive classes on GetSetUp. The only requirements are that you must live in one of Senior Connection Center’s service areas, including Hillsborough County, and be 60 years or older.

GetSetUp’s customized platform offers an interface for older adults to learn, create and share their wisdom safely. The platform helps to address the social determinants of health by ensuring older adults stay connected to the tools they need to thrive and age in place. GetSetUp’s live, interactive learning experiences range from everyday technical skills to enrichment-focused courses on healthy cooking, virtual travel and more. All classes are taught by experts who are older adults themselves.

Through GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface, the experience has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone and in all classes to assist learners with technology and includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes.

“Senior Connection Center has always pursued new and innovative ways to help older adults and their caregivers maintain their independence by supporting their physical and mental health,” said Patty Suarez, vice president of marketing and communications for Senior Connection Center.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this new, user-friendly tool, GetSetUp, to local seniors and their caregivers at no charge to them,” added Suarez.

Senior Connection Center’s mission to help older adults and persons with disabilities live with independence and dignity.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those 55 years and older learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new experiences. The social learning platform helps over 4.4 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling and provides a community where people find connections.

Those 60 years and older and their caregivers who live in Hillsborough County (and the other four counties that Senior Connection Center serves) can begin the GetSetUp registration process by visiting the homepage of Senior Connection Center’s website at www.seniorconnectioncenter.org.