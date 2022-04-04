For more than three decades, Brandon Auto Services has been the area’s one-stop shop for a wide variety of auto services. Owned by Steve Holland and Ken Anderson, best friends since grade school at Yates Elementary, the business has undergone several changes over the years while always remaining the trustworthy place to bring your truck or car for repairs.

Whether it’s the radiator or air conditioning, fuel pump or brake problems, steering, suspension or just a pair of windshield wipers, it can all be taken care of at Brandon Auto Services.

In need of collision repairs and body work? Turn to Brandon Auto Services to fulfill those needs and take away some of the stress. Insurance inspections and free estimates are offered. The technician will work with the insurance company to make sure everything is covered, documented and handled thoroughly and clearly, then the vehicle will be repaired, repainted and restored to like new condition.

The tire department offers both new and quality used tires and wheels, including new custom wheels. All major brands of tires are available for installation, including Goodyear, Pirelli and Firestone.

Brandon resident Mickey Oliver, also a classmate of the duo, regularly uses Brandon Auto Services for his family’s vehicle tune-ups and repairs. “Whatever is wrong, they will make it right,” he said.

Aside from offering everything you need for your car or truck under one roof, what sets the business apart goes back to its early years. When Holland and Anderson purchased the business from Holland’s father in the early 1970s, they changed the name to Brandon Auto Salvage and began collecting vehicles for parts. Over the years, they changed the name to Brandon Auto Services to fully represent what they do.

“We are able to sell used auto and truck parts as well as do any repairs that our customer may need,” Holland added.

It is a true family affair at Brandon Auto Services. Holland and Anderson both married schoolmates and their wives worked alongside them in the early years. Today, Holland and Anderson’s daughters are an integral part of the business. Holland added that the business also is involved in the community they grew up in, sponsoring race cars, sports teams and more.

Brandon Auto Services offers towing, car rental and customer transport as well. Call 813-689-8131 to set an appointment. For the body shop, call 813-689-8255. Visit the website at www.brandonauto.com and the shop at 3159 SR 60 E. in Valrico. Hours are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.