Looking for a unique way to recognize your soon-to-be high school graduate? Look no further than Image360 Tampa Ybor City, specializing in yard signs and banners as well as 360-degree LED digital mobile billboard trucks with state-of-the-art sound systems that can display pictures and video of your graduate, whether a 15-minute drive-by or an hours-long event.

Having a party? The truck, which is Wi-Fi enabled, doubles as a large-screen television for movie viewing, karaoke singing or video game playing.

“Our digital mobile billboard trucks bring innovation and excitement along with the newest technology to your event,” said Owner Bob Burmaster. “It’s also a privilege to be able to share those moments with our customers.”

In addition to graduation celebrations, Burmaster has also helped residents celebrate marriage proposals, wedding events, Mother’s Day and other personal events.

Burmaster, an army veteran and Apollo Beach resident, originally founded Graphics Edge in 2005—which later became Image360 Tampa Ybor City—and has been marketing his billboard trucks for more than three years.

Located at 3617-A E. 10th Ave. in Tampa, Image360 Tampa Ybor City offers its customers (from individual consumers to large corporations) a wide range of signage and graphics solutions, including indoor and outdoor signage, environmental and experimental graphics, wayfinding solutions, vehicle and boat graphics and wraps, promotional displays and banners.

From the simplest signage projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work closely with customers to help maximize the creativity and visual impact of interior and exterior signage, environmental graphics, way-finding solutions and promotional displays.

Sellstate Southshore Realty broker Keianna Carty contacted Burmaster when she needed a lobby sign but didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars.

“Image360 has been amazing to work with,” she said. “Bob walked me through several examples and options that made this transaction very economical for my small business.”

She’s so pleased with the sign and customer service she received that she’ll be using Image360 for sign needs in the future.

For more information about Image360 Tampa Ybor City, visit its website at www.image360yborcity.com or visit Facebook @image360yborcity. To learn more about its mobile billboard trucks or to book it for your event, call 813-493-8000.