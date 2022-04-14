Last month, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Matt Lettelleir to serve as the organization’s next President and CEO.

Lettelleir has served as interim executive director of the Brandon Chamber for the last two months while the chamber conducted a national search for the president and CEO position. The board of directors of the Brandon Chamber voted to select Lettelleir for the position based on the recommendation of the search committee.

Lettelleir began his transition into the role of president and CEO at the Brandon Chamber’s annual meeting on March 31 at the Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel.

Lettelleir joined the Brandon Chamber after more than four years of service with the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, most recently serving as that organization’s vice president of advocacy.

Born and raised in Florida, Lettelleir holds a B.S. in business management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. His resume includes experience in the insurance, payroll outsourcing, political campaign, craft beer and lobbying industries.

“I am honored to join the Brandon Chamber. I look forward to working with the board and other community leaders to realize their vision for East Hillsborough. This chamber has a rich history of independent leadership in the region, and I am excited to help in writing the next chapter of that legacy,” said Lettelleir.

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce Inc. is a member-centric organization that has served as a voice for both its member businesses and the Greater Brandon community since 1959. The mission of the Brandon Chamber is to identify the needs of its members and the community at large as well as structure its services and advocacy agenda to address those challenges head on and create a strong community and a vibrant economic environment where local businesses can thrive. The Brandon Chamber’s goal is to serve as a vehicle for its members to connect, collaborate and build a better community.

“We are thrilled and fortunate to have Matt join us as the new leader of our chamber team,” said Robert W. Bivins, chair of the Brandon Chamber Board of Directors. He has the experience and enthusiasm our team was looking for during the search process and, based on his strong performance as interim executive director, I am confident that with Matt at the helm of our organization, our chamber’s mission and the interests of our members will be well served. We are excited about the possibilities.”

For more information, visit www.brandonchamber.com.