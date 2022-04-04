Compiled by Jenny Bennett

U.S. Coast Guard Offers Safe Boating Classes Online

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is restarting its safe boating class every Thursday night 6:30-9 p.m. The course is ‘Boat America, a course on responsible boating,’ and the cost is $40, which includes a printed study guide and runs for four weeks.

The course meets the legal requirements for people born after January 1, 1988 who must complete an approved boater safety class in order to independently operate a boat. Students can enroll and enter the course at any time.

Additional information can be found and you can register for the class by contacting Rich Strehl at rich@protectionflorida.com or calling 813-299-8236.

Newsome High School Graduation Letters

The deadline for the Newsome High School Blue Letter tradition is nearly here. Blue letters are sent to graduating seniors as a special note of congratulations and are distributed during the Senior Breakfast in May. The deadline this year is Friday, April 8. Full instructions and guidlines can be found at www.blueletters@newsomehighschoolptsa.org.

Bloomingdale Athletic Club General Meeting

The Bloomingdale High School Boosters will be holding its general meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School media center. All board positions are available for those interested.

For more information, please email info@bshsbooster.com by Thursday, April 7 to have your name submitted.

Florida Hawks ID Clinics

Florida Hawks FC is proud to join the Development Player League (DPL), one of the most prestigious female soccer leagues in the country, for the 2022-23 season. Interested female players with birth years 2004-10 who are looking to join are invited to attend ID clinics for their age group.

ID clinics for the 2022-23 DPL are as follows: Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. for rising 13U and 14U; Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. for rising 15U and 16U; and Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. for rising 17U and 18/19U.

Clinics will take place at the FishHawk Sports Complex, located at 16000 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information and to register, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.

‘Kids Depend On People’ Bunco

The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting a bunco fundraising evening of fun, fellowship and prizes on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridges clubhouse, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Proceeds will benefit Kappa Delta Phi’s Kids Depend on People initiatives.

Tickets are $20 and include light supper, snacks and wine or soft drinks. To purchase tickets, call Lily, 813-681-6006.

Fraternal Order Of Eagles Craft Show

Come out on Saturday, April 2 to help support your local crafters and artisans, as the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting a craft show at 1810 Front St. in Valrico with over 40 vendors selling art, jewelry, tumblers, soaps, wreaths, essential oils and so much more. The kitchen will also be open to purchase food and beverages.

Communal Second Night Of Passover Seder

Join Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. for a wonderful family Seder led by Senior Rabbi Robert Lefkowitz. You will have a choice of chicken or salmon for the meal cooked by gourmet cooks.

The cost is $45 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-12, and it is free for children under 5. Reserve your place by emailing Julie Shienbaum at jul78clint@aol.com.

For more information, call the temple office at 813-681-6547 or email cbs-brandon@outlook.com. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store Will Collect Donations

It is the time of year for spring cleaning, and the Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store is here to help. Call it on 813-374-6919 and it will come and pick up your donations. Not only are you clearing your clutter, but you are also giving back to the community. All proceeds from the store go to the Lighthouse Gospel Mission and the mission to help the hurting, hungry and addicted in the community. The Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.lighthousegospelmission.org/remnant to find out more.

Creative Junk Therapy Classes

Creative Junk Therapy is a nonprofit creative reuse center located at 727 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. Materials are collected from local businesses and residents and then distributed to educators, artists, makers and students through a variety of opportunities.

The center contains a thrift store, art gallery, class space and ‘make-and-take’ space. Upcoming classes include making a mosaic stepping-stone, fiber arts and a plant party.

Visit www.creativejunktherapy.org for more details of classes and how to register.

Gardening Seminars At Kerby’s Nursery

Kerby’s Nursery is hosting some gardening seminars this spring.

A Butterfly Gardening Seminar will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. It will discuss different blooms that attract different butterflies and how to keep the butterflies in your garden.

Growing tropical trees will be covered on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m., including how to select, place, plant and protect fruit trees in your growing zone. There is no need to register for these events, just come to the greenhouse a few minutes before the start time.

Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Details about more events can be found on its website at www.kerbysnursery.com or by calling 813-685-3265.