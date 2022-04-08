Since its opening almost 10 years ago, Waterset by Newland, located in Apollo Beach, has supported the community schools by working with the administration and teachers to award students from East Bay High School and Eisenhower Middle School. Each semester, students are awarded with an iPad for their achievements, positive impact at their schools as well as accomplishments. Recently, four students from East Bay High School received a ninth generation iPad.

The four students who won are Ariana Oden, freshman; Abubakre Ademola, sophomore; Felix Matos Rosario, junior; and Justice Sniffen, senior.

Sniffen shared her thoughts about being selected as one of the four winners: “I feel that it says a lot about my involvement in the school and about the way my character is viewed by the assistant principals and principal. I am very thankful too.”

Next year, Sniffen will be attending college. Sniffen’s iPad came at the right time as it will help her be more organized and assist with furthering her education. She will also be able to get her work done while on the go.

Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager at Newland, explained how the selection process works.

“Each semester, we work with the principals and assistant principals of the two schools to choose the winners,” McMorrow said.

Amy Stevens-Cox, principal at East Bay High School, said that she is so grateful for the continued support of their school, faculty and students.

In addition to the iPad giveaways, Waterset hosts the Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run every year on Thanksgiving morning as all of the race proceeds benefit the local public schools.

For more information about Waterset by Newland, visit http://www.watersetfl.com or visit the Information Center in The Landing Club & Café, open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 Noon-6 p.m.