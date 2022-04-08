For 38 years, residents, including Hunter Giambra, enjoyed the Riverview Sandwich Shop on the corner of Riverview Dr. and U.S. 301. When the restaurant closed its doors, Giambra jumped at the chance to continue the location’s legacy, and late last month, Hunter’s Bunch Shack was born.

“Growing up, my dad used to take me to the Riverview Sandwich Shop on his day off from work,” said Giambra. “When I noticed that the shop closed abruptly and the ladies who have been there for 15-28 years were out of work, I knew I wanted to purchase and freshen up the spot to welcome the same crowd and attract more families into the building.”

Giambra was able to quickly reopen the restaurant after refreshing the paint, bar, tables and chairs.

Hunter’s Brunch Shack kept some of the Riverview Sandwich Shop’s favorite items and offers breakfast and lunch. The large breakfast menu includes omelets, breakfast sandwiches, traditional egg platters and creative options like shrimp and grits and country fried steak. Lunch options include a wide variety of sandwiches, homemade soups and salads as well as burgers for every member of the family.

“The goal is to make sure there is something on the menu for everyone’s taste buds,” said Giambra.

There are also daily specials and a children’s menu.

Giambra has owned and operated multiple businesses in the Tampa area. Most know him for his IT specialty and ‘Robocall Vigilante’ name. He has previously received notoriety for his IT company, Hurricane IT Solutions.

Hunter’s Brunch Shack is located at 8001 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview and can be reached at 813-898-0459. To learn more, visit www.huntersbrunchshack.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook @HuntersBrunchShack and Instagram @hunters_brunch_shack. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday from 7-11 a.m.