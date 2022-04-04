Edited by Jenny Bennett

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust For The Military Community

Anthony Nemanic, relationship manager with AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust, is now serving the Tampa area. The business offers investment management, financial planning and trust services exclusively for the military community.

It is a nonprofit organization and over 50 percent of its staff have either worn the uniform or are military spouses. As such, it confidently says that it knows what is important to military families, and its nonprofit status holds it accountable to ensure it provides the best solutions for military needs.

More information can be found on its website at www.aafmaa.com/wealthmanagement, on Facebook @AnthonyNemanicAAFMAA or by calling 813-538-2634.

The Lexwerx Law Firm Provides Personalized Attention

The Lexwerx Law Firm was created to provide the personalized attention, disciplined turnaround time, excellence in results and affordable, upfront fee packages that you just don’t get from larger groups. The Lexwerx Law Firm is a veteran-owned and operated, full-service law firm with a strong focus on wills, trusts, estates, guardianships and probates.

The Lexwerx Law Firm is located at 1550 W. Cleveland St. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.lexwerx.com or follow on Facebook @TheLexwerxLawFirmLLC.

New Business Partnership At Ohall Kemper Law

Longtime colleagues at the Law Offices of Laurie Ohall have now become partners, changing the name to Ohall Kemper Law. “We are not just lawyers, we are people that are truly passionate about serving and caring for the elderly,” said Laurie Ohall, elder law attorney.

Ohall Kemper Law specializes in elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, probate and guardianship.

It is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website, www.ohalllaw.com, or by calling 813-438-8503.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Is Efficient And Effective

Meticulous Jess Marketing is owned by Jessica Edwards and is the place to go for all your consulting, digital marketing, graphic design and business photography needs. The agency is dedicated to helping bring prosperity to the community by helping local businesses grow.

It helps to create comprehensive, custom strategies to help your business reach its goals. It always considers the ‘big picture’ and how best to get optimum results in the long term. When you work with Meticulous Jess Marketing, it’s clear that it is truly determined, efficient and effective.

Meticulous Jess Marketing is located at 10668 New East Bay Dr., Ste 207 in Gibsonton. For more information, visit its website at www.meticulousjessmarketing.com, follow on Facebook @meticulousjessllc or call 813-822-9884.

Flower Me Tampa Wants To Be Part Of Your Next Big Celebration

Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals creates beautiful flower walls and much more that will add an elegant ambiance to any special occasion. It specializes in creating stylish flower walls and custom letters and number BloomBoards that will set your event apart from others, adding that unique touch to dinner parties, weddings, graduations, baby showers, quinceañeras, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, corporate events and more.

Flower Me Tampa is located at 1508 Windy Gap Pl. in Valrico. More information can be found on its website at www.flowermetampa.com and by calling 813-716-9811.

Suncoast Credit Union Earns AARP BankSafe Designation

Suncoast Credit Union is proud to announce that 100 percent of its branch and interactive teller machine staff have completed the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) award-winning BankSafe training program, which trains employees to identify and stop suspected financial exploitation and abuse, particularly among older adults. As a result, Suncoast Credit Union was one of only 115 financial institutions nationwide to be awarded the BankSafe seal for its efforts.

A Virginia Tech study from October 2019 found that BankSafe-trained employees helped stop more than $110 million from being stolen from the accounts of older adults since the program’s inception.

Dancing For A Difference Celebrates New Location

Dancing for a Difference is celebrating moving to its new studio, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., #101 in Brandon. It is a nonprofit dance studio, and its mission is to make dance and the arts more available to all children in the Tampa area. It keeps classes as affordable as possible by utilizing family and community involvement.

Dancing for a Difference is certified in Youth Protection Advocates in Dance, which means the studio is an environment that is safe for all children. It offers a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap and lyrical, for all ages.

To learn more about Dancing for a Difference, visit its website at www.dancing4donations.org or call 813-601-3009.

Home Helpers Home Care Of Brandon Earns Best Of Home Care Provider Of Choice Award

Home Helpers Home Care is pleased to announce that its East Tampa franchise has been named a Provider of Choice in the 2022 Best of Home Care Awards. Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry’s leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program that provides the necessary components for living independently. This includes personal care and companionship, nutrition and meal planning, 24/7 emergency response and wellness calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained.

“It’s an honor to be recognized. This award is based on feedback from our clients, it’s not something we applied for or sent in our own data to earn, so it’s a true reflection of the wonderful care our caregivers provide,” said Ursella Slusher, owner of Home Helpers Home Care of East Tampa.

To find out more about Home Helpers Home Care, visit its website at www.homehelpershomecare.com/east-tampa.

FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming Makes Pet Care More Convenient

In an attempt to help busy pet owners keep their pets looking and feeling great, FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming offers a pet grooming service that comes to your doorstep.

The new local pet grooming service offers a totally self-contained grooming salon on wheels in the convenience of your driveway. The unit is equipped with a generator, water heater, air conditioner, fresh and gray water tanks and all the conveniences of a regular grooming salon.

For more information about FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming, visit its website at www.furnandos.com or call/text 813-808-6035 to schedule an appointment for your pets.

Start Fresh Counseling Center Opens New Office

Start Fresh Counseling Center recently opened a new office in Brandon. It uses solution-focused therapy to help clients uncover their true potential by working together to better understand and resolve challenges in their lives while providing support and guidance toward a more meaningful life. While it can’t change difficult situations of the past, it can work to better understand and resolve challenges in your life. Counseling services include individuals, couples and family.

Its new office is located at 135 Moon Ave. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.startfreshcounselingcenter.com or by calling 813-489-4547.

ACT Massage Of Lithia Now Offers Monthly Membership Package

ACT Massage of Lithia, owned by local resident Jean Niccum, now offers monthly membership package deals from only $65 a month. There are a variety of massage services available. Visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageofLithia or call 813-356-9703 to find out more. ACT Massage of Lithia is located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Valrico.